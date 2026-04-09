When Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard join I’m A Celebrity South Africa as Ant and Dec tease late arrival twist

Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard may have been confirmed for this year’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa, but fans are still waiting for the moment they finally make their entrance.

Four episodes in and the pair have yet to appear, leaving viewers wondering when the late arrivals will shake things up in camp. But according to Ant and Dec, the wait is almost over.

Harry Redknapp will be hoping to retain his King of the Jungle crown (Credit: ITV)

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When will Harry Redknapp join I’m A Celebrity South Africa?

Former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp is definitely part of this year’s line-up, despite not yet appearing on screen.

The series, which was filmed last September, includes him as one of the later additions. However, with Gemma Collins and Craig Charles already making their entrances earlier in the run, viewers have been left questioning when Harry and Jimmy will follow.

Now, a fresh update from Ant and Dec has given fans a clearer idea of what to expect.

Ant and Dec tease arrival twist

Speaking on their latest podcast, the presenting duo hinted that Harry and Jimmy’s arrival is just around the corner.

From what they revealed, it looks likely their entrance will be teased at the end of Friday’s episode (April 10), with the pair then expected to properly join camp when the show returns the following Monday.

Ant said: “We’ve got two more late entries coming at the end of this week. Then, from week two, it just goes off again to another gear.

“It’s just got everything.”

Jimmy is heading back onto the show (Credit: ITV)

Where was I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed?

Unlike the main show, which is filmed in Australia, this all-stars edition takes place in South Africa, specifically within the Kruger National Park.

Filming took place back in September. But there is a twist for viewers this year. While most of the series is pre-recorded, the final will be broadcast live from London. And this means fans will get the chance to vote for their I’m A Celebrity Legend.

With Harry and Jimmy still to come, it seems the show could be about to kick up a gear just as the competition starts to heat up.

Read more: Ant and Dec reveal truth behind ‘insane’ Gemma Collins eating trial as it breaks shock show record

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV1 and ITVX weeknights at 9pm.

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