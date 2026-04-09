Truth behind Gemma Collins’ ‘insane’ I’m A Celebrity eating trial revealed as it breaks show record

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is nearing the end of its first week, and Gemma Collins has returned to the jungle determined to redeem herself in the first trial.

Gemma impressed both fans and campmates by fully throwing herself into the trial, making it clear she wanted to prove she wouldn’t quit this all stars series.

And while the challenge was split across two episodes – much to the frustration of viewers – there was a very good reason for it.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Gemma went head-to-head with Craig (Credit: ITV)

Gemma lost the I’m A Celebrity trial to Craig Charles

Main Camp chose Craig Charles to go head-to-head with Gemma, leaving her to try and win food for Savannah Scrub – the tougher of the two camps.

With her campmates desperate for food, all the pressure was on Gemma. And despite the odds, she gave it everything she had.

In the end, the trial came down to a tense tie-breaker, with Craig ultimately taking the win. But even in defeat, Gemma proved she was there to give it her all this time around.

Now, Ant and Dec have opened up about the huge trial, and revealed some huge show secrets.

Ant and Dec reveal how long it took (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Dec reveal how long it took to film

Speaking on their podcast, Hanging Out With Ant and Dec, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed just how long the trial actually took to film – and it’s no wonder it had to be split across two episodes.

Ant explained: “Gemma Collins and Craig Charles. Their introduction was epic. And their first eating trial was just insane. It actually took almost four hours to complete that trial.”

The lengthy filming didn’t just test the contestants taking part – it also took its toll on those watching from the sidelines.

Ant continued: “So, you know when they came out and they sat down. Then they had to eat for the other side. It took so long that Adam Thomas was literally falling asleep. It took that long.

“It was the longest trial ever. A new record for, four hours.”

Dec agreed, adding: “Four hours for a trip in the middle of the night. Adam kept falling asleep, then he would just wake up and yell ‘Come on, Gemma’ then pop back off again.”

It wasn’t just Adam struggling to stay awake either. Ant revealed: “Ashley Roberts, she was gone as well. Elbow drop. But it was great.”

Despite the exhausting length of the challenge, the presenters teased that the series is only just getting started, with even more drama, laughs and surprises on the way. Ant said: “There’s laughs, there’s arguments, isn’t there? There’s drama. It has got everything in this series. So, if you haven’t watched, start watching.”

Read more: ‘Give him the crown!’ I’m A Celebrity viewers perform U-turn on Adam Thomas after ‘hilarious’ episode