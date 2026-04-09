I’m A Celebrity viewers declare Adam Thomas their ‘winner’ after ‘hilarious’ episode

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is approaching the end of its first week. And despite a mixed start, Adam Thomas is quickly emerging as a firm fan-favourite.

Adam was hugely popular when he first appeared on the show back in 2016, where he finished in third place. So it’s perhaps no surprise that a decade later, viewers are once again warming to him as he takes on the all-stars series.

While he earned the nickname Mr BushTucker Trial during his original stint, the format change means the public no longer votes for who takes part in trials.

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So although he may not face as many challenges this time, his presence in camp is still proving hard to ignore.

Fans are now loving Adam (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

From the moment he entered the South African jungle, Adam was thrown straight into the action as one of the team leaders. However, things didn’t get off to the best start, as he lost the opening trials – sending his team to the tougher Savannah Scrub camp.

Despite the setback and difficult conditions, Adam managed to keep morale high.

During Wednesday night’s episode (April 9), Adam once again went head-to-head with the Main Camp in another trial. However, in true series fashion, the episode ended on a cliffhanger before viewers could see who came out on top.

There’s clearly plenty more drama ahead too, with reports suggesting a major feud between Adam and late arrival Jimmy Bullard.

Reports suggest Adam will have a feud with Jimmy Bullard (Credit: ITV)

Viewers perform U-turn following ‘hilarious’ episode

After being more front and centre in Wednesday’s episode, fans finally got a clearer look at Adam’s personality in camp – and many were won over.

Taking to X, I’m A Celebrity viewers were quick to share their thoughts, with plenty praising Adam for his humour and positive energy.

One fan penned: “Adam is absolutely hilarious tonight!”

Another added: “Adam and Gemma are going to make this series. Hope they both make it to the end.”

“Adam is hilarious. Permanently happy. Comes across like such a decent guy. Want to see him in the final,” a third commented.

Another wrote: “Give Adam the crown already!”

However, not everyone is completely convinced. A few viewers admitted they still find him slightly grating, with one writing: “Adam needs to pipe down just a little bit.”

Another added: “Why does Adam have to laugh at absolutely everything? So annoying!”

With the competition still wide open, it remains to be seen whether Adam can turn early support into a winning run – and go one better than his previous third-place finish.

Read more: Adam Thomas’ 6-year-old daughter’s brutal response to ‘useless’ dad on I’m A Celebrity

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