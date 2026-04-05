I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Adam Thomas on ‘trying to resuscitate’ late dad and his ‘unbearably’ painful health condition

He’s back in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity South Africa — but who is Adam Thomas?

As the former Emmerdale star joins the line-up for I’m A Celebrity South Africa, alongside the likes of Jimmy Bullard, Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts, viewers are once again getting a glimpse into a life that’s seen both huge highs and deeply personal lows.

From his rise on screen to heartbreaking family moments and a tough health battle, Adam’s story goes well beyond the spotlight.

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Adam Thomas is back on screens for I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas? How old is he?

Adam Thomas is an actor and presenter, born in Salford, Manchester on August 11, 1988. He is 37 years old.

He first appeared on BBC soap Doctors in 2002, but found fame in 2006 playing Donte Charles in Waterloo Road. In 2009, he joined Emmerdale as Adam Barton, remaining on the ITV soap for eight years.

Why did Adam Thomas leave Emmerdale?

Adam left Emmerdale in 2018, describing the decision as “tough” but necessary to take on new challenges.

Since then, he has appeared on I’m A Celebrity and competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, where he was partnered with Luba Mushtuk and exited in week seven.

He also co-hosts the podcast Mancs on the Mic with his brothers, returned to Waterloo Road in 2023, and fronted ITV gameshow 99 to Beat with his brother Ryan.

His brothers are also in the spotlight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Adam Thomas and Ryan Thomas twins?

Talent clearly runs in the family. Adam’s brother is Ryan Thomas, best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street.

Despite often being mistaken for twins, Ryan is actually older, aged 41.

Adam does, however, have a twin brother — Scott — who appeared on Love Island in 2016 and was coupled with Kady McDermott during the series.

Which Thomas brother is the richest?

Adam’s net worth is estimated to be around £1.6m. Scott, meanwhile, has an estimated fortune of £750k. Ryan is the richest of the brothers with an estimated net worth of around £2.5m.

Adam’s father sadly died (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Adam Thomas’ dad’s death

Adam’s father, Dougie Thomas, died in November 2020 at the age of 72.

Speaking on his podcast, Adam shared the devastating moment he tried to save his dad’s life, recalling how he rushed to help and attempted CPR.

He described the experience as overwhelming, remembering how he desperately tried to revive him while calling out for his dad, unsure if he was doing it correctly.

“I remember getting out of the car and running upstairs in Scott’s house, and just seeing him there laying on the sofa,” he said.

“I just thought I’ve got to try and help him so I’m taking him off the couch and I’m trying to resuscitate him, I don’t know whether I’m doing it right or whether I’m doing it wrong.”

Adam added: “I remember just thinking, wow, this is just not how I expected it to go. I’m crying my eyes out going: ‘Come on, Dad.’ I’m jumping up and down on my dad, trying to save him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

Can I’m A Celebrity star Adam sing?

In 2022, Adam surprised fans by showcasing his singing voice on Instagram.

Performing Half a Man by Dean Lewis, he left followers and celebrity friends impressed, with many praising his unexpected vocal talent.

He said in the video: “I have been singing this song all morning.

His fellow showbiz pals were left gobsmacked by Adam’s vocals. Lisa Snowdon said: “Go on Adam! The boy can SING!”

Strictly star Fleur East gushed: “Wooooo!!!! Yes Adam! That voice! Always said you were a secret singer.” Meanwhile Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt wrote: “Wow Adam your voice is beautiful.”

His niece also appears on Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Is Adam Thomas’ niece in Waterloo Road?

Waterloo Road has become something of a family project for Adam.

His niece Scarlett plays his on-screen daughter Izzy. Meanwhile, Adam’s real-life son Teddy appears as his on-screen son, Tommy.

17-year-old Scarlett is the daughter of Adam’s brother Ryan and his ex Tina O’Brien. But that’s not all, as Adam’s real-life son, Teddy Thomas, plays his on-screen son, Tommy.

Adam is loved-up with his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Adam Thomas got a wife?

Adam is married to dancer and dance school owner Caroline Daly.

The couple met when Adam was 19 while working on Waterloo Road. They got engaged in Dubai in 2015 and married two years later in Cheshire.

Together, they have two children: Teddy, born in 2014, and Elsie-Rose, born in 2018.

Adam appeared on the show a decade go (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

When was Adam Thomas on I’m A Celebrity?

Adam first entered the jungle in 2016, alongside Larry Lamb, Carol Vorderman and eventual winner Scarlett Moffatt. He finished in third place, with Joel Dommett as runner-up.

Speaking about returning for I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Adam said he was excited to relive the experience and meet the new campmates.

Talking about taking part in I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Adam said: “Life is for living and I’m really looking forward to experiencing the show all over again. I am really excited and I can’t wait to get to the camp to meet all the other celebrities.”

What medical condition does Adam Thomas have?

In recent years, Adam has opened up about living with a chronic condition.

After initially being told he had rheumatoid arthritis, he was later diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis — a different inflammatory joint disease.

He has spoken candidly about the impact it has had, revealing that the pain can be severe and, at times, debilitating. In one update, he shared that he struggled to get dressed, drive, or even walk, describing the experience as frightening and emotionally overwhelming.

Discussing his struggles in 2024, he said in an Instagram video: “The pain is pretty unbearable at the moment; it’s as if my whole body is seizing up!! The pain was bad before, but it’s a lot worse now… how why???”

He also added: “I couldn’t even get dressed this morning on my own, couldn’t drive to work.

“I mean I can barely walk and my wrists and fingers feel like they’re broken – that’s no exaggeration! I wouldn’t have got out of bed today if it wasn’t for work.

“It got better throughout the day with a [bleep]load of painkillers! But wow… these last few days have been scary had a little cry to myself today it can just really get on top of you!”

I’m A Celebrity All Stars starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026.

Read more: Three explosive post-filming rows that threaten to overshadow I’m A Celebrity All Stars launch as campmate set to ‘snub’ live finale

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