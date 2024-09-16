Why did Adam Barton leave Emmerdale? Is he coming back?

Emmerdale character Adam Barton was a firm favourite on the ITV soap – but why did he leave the Dales? And is a comeback on the cards?

In Emmerdale tonight (September 16), Adam was mentioned by mum Moira Dingle. Fans will recall Moira’s behaviour has been sparking concern recently. Last week, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

This week though, things took a more heartbreaking turn when she confused her husband Cain got her son Adam.

So, here’s a reminder of who Adam Barton is and why he left Emmerdale…

Why did Adam Barton leave Emmerdale?

Adam, played by Adam Thomas, first appeared on the Dales back in 2009. He, along with the other members of the Barton family, became an Emmerdale staple.

He had his fair share of big storylines on the ITV soap – from suffering a breakdown to committing arson.

Adam exited the Dales in 2018 after he confessed to the murder of Emma Barton – a crime his mother, Moira, actually committed. Moira had pushed her sister-in-law, villainous nurse Emma, to her death.

Was Adam Barton sent to prison?

Adam managed to avoid prison thanks to the wiles of Cain and also Aaron Dingle.

His stepfather was able to smuggle him in the back of a van to take him to a cargo ship that would take him to Amsterdam.

Estranged partner Victoria then tried to stop Adam from leaving. But with no other option, he made up his mind and left Moira a heart-wrenching voicemail before getting on the boat.

Is Adam coming back?

With Adam’s mum Moira’s health taking a turn for the worse in the soap recently, could a return be on the cards for the beloved villager Adam?

Moira could even be set for life-changing surgery soon following her brain tumour diagnosis, but will Adam make a comeback to help his mum?

What has Adam Thomas said about returning to Emmerdale?

Actor Adam has spoken out plenty of times about a potential comeback to Emmerdale.

In June, he spoke to Metro UK, and Adam didn’t rule out a return to the Dales.

“It was such a big part of my life and being able to work with some of my close friends who I’m still in touch with today, that was such a fun job,” Adam reflected.

He continued: “I’m lucky that I get to do this for a living.” He then added: “I’d like to go back one day. It’ll always hold a special place in my heart.”

