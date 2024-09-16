Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira deteriorates as Mack fears for his sister’s future following brain tumour diagnosis

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week (Monday, September 16), Moira goes through her treatment options and worries about her future.

As Cain’s anger mounts up, Mack worries about his sister and her brain tumour.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Moira has a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira deteriorates

Last week, viewers will know that Moira was diagnosed with a brain tumour after going to hospital.

After starting a fire in the barn, Cain rushed to save his wife and managed to get her out despite a huge explosion.

Suffering a seizure in the hospital bed, tests were then carried out before Moira was told that she had a brain tumour.

Tonight, Moira goes through her treatment options whilst getting annoyed with her family’s constant interference.

The neurosurgeon suggests that Moira follows a ‘watch and wait’ approach, causing both Mack and Moira to fear about Moira’s future.

As Moira’s condition gets worse, Cain’s anger only increases. But, can Moira get the treatment she needs?

Amy worries about Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia’s loved ones fear for her safety

Chas spots Amelia secretly hiding food in her bag, before clashing with Amelia over Tom’s innocence. Amelia is determined to defend Tom much to Chas’ horror.

Chas, Amy and Kerry all team up and discuss their concerns for Amelia as she continues to fall for his lies.

Amy tries to get through to Amelia but things soon turns really bitter. Amy then warns Kerry to be careful with their approach towards Amelia.

If they’re not, she could completely shut them out… But, can they get Amelia to see Tom’s true colours before it’s too late?

