Pregnant singer Pixie Lott showed off her growing baby bump in her latest social media update.

The Turn It Up hitmaker, 34, who is six months pregnant, announced she and her model husband, Oliver Cheshire, 37, were expecting their second child last month at Mighty Hoopla.

The pair welcomed their first child, son Albert, in 2023.

Pixie and Oliver welcomed their first child in 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pregnant star Pixie Lott shows off baby bump

In an Instagram post shared 18 hours ago (July 10), Pixie stunned in a strapless red dress. The floor-length gown, designed by Stella McCartney, featured a cut-out design across her breasts, stomach, and legs.

The former Strictly star tied her blonde locks up and behind her ears and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look.

Going barefoot for the occasion, Pixie appeared in a hotel room at the Bvlgari while holding on to her growing bump.

When announcing her pregnancy last month, she revealed she was five months gone.

“bump summer,” she wrote in her caption, adding the red heart emoji.

‘Beauty and the bump!’

Fans and Pixie’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to gush about how incredible the chart-topper looked.

“Awww congratulations lovely!” TOWIE star Jess Wright wrote.

“Oh wowwwww congratulations beautiful!!!” former Strictly contestant Daisy Lowe added.

“Beauty and the bump!” Lisa Snowdon shared.

“Aww congratulations Pixie,” another said.

“Perfect bump and mama in every way,” another wrote.

Pixie Lott on motherhood

In a June 2024 interview with EUPHORIA., Pixie opened up about how things have changed since becoming a mother.

“I feel like having a baby has completely changed everything, especially my perspective on things. Without trying to say a cliche, you just realise what is what is important and it puts everything into perspective,” she said.

“You start to think all the other stuff doesn’t really matter. You can get really deep within and realize that life’s really short, and you just wanna do more of the things that you wanna do and things that are gonna help people. I feel like that’s where my brain is at now.”

