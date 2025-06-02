Singer/songwriter Pixie Lott has revealed she is pregnant with her second baby. The star married Oliver Cheshire back in 2022, and the couple already have one child together, born in 2023.

Oliver and Pixie met way back in 2010 at a Select Model catwalk show, and very quickly began a relationship. He then popped the question in 206, before tying the knot in 2022 – after several cancellations due to Covid-19.

Pixie Lott is pregnant with her second child (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Singer Pixie Lott reveals she’s pregnant

While Pixie Lott didn’t announce her first pregnancy until she was 31 weeks along, this time it seems different. And she made the reveal live on stage. While performing at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival last night (June 1), Pixie Lott revealed her baby news.

I’m having another baby!

Mid-song, Pixie – who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 – declared: “I’m having another baby!” with the cheers from the crowd getting louder and louder.

After revealing the news, she cradled her bump on stage and was all smiles for the rest of her set.

Then, later, she confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a reel of herself revealing her baby bump.

Posting a reel of herself singing her own song, Pixie showcased her bump.

The song lyrics backed up the news as they say: “I’m a mother of another.” And fans were quick to congratulate the star on the news.

Pixie and Oliver have been together since 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans and friends react

Rylan Clark commented: “Ahhh babe!” Mollie King also congratulated Pixie on being pregnant again, writing: “Ahhh gorgeous news! Congrats Pixie!”

One fan wrote: “So overjoyed for you!” “What an amazing way to announce this news. Congratulations!” another penned.

A happy fan commented: “Congratulations to you both. I am so pleased for you and Olly. Little Bertie will be an amazing big brother.”

How many kids does Pixie Lott have?

This baby announcement marks Pixie’s second pregnancy. Her first baby – a little boy – was born in September 2023, with Pixie confirming the news on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Albert Charles Cheshire. It has already been the most amazing time of our lives with you little Bertie. And we feel so incredibly lucky you chose us to be your m and d.”

