Tina O’Brien, 42, makes jaws drops as she poses in tiny bikini: ‘Still look the same as you do 20 years ago’

Tina O’Brien has once again sparked a wave of praise from fans after sharing photos from a recent solo trip abroad, with one particular snap quickly becoming the talking point.

The Coronation Street favourite, who has played Sarah Platt for decades, is no stranger to impressing followers with her youthful appearance.

And judging by the reaction to her latest holiday update, viewers still can’t believe how little she seems to have changed over the years.

Tina had fans swooning over her social media post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina O’Brien wows in bikini

On Wednesday (June 3), Tina – who split from her husband last year – took to Instagram to share a collection of photos from a solo trip to Italy.

The carousel gave followers a glimpse of her travels, including a selfie while dining alone and a look at the stunning resort where she stayed, complete with a bright blue swimming pool and scenic surroundings.

Among the photos was a bikini snap that immediately caught fans’ attention. Tina posed in a floral-print bikini, showing off the look that has so often prompted compliments from followers.

The actress captioned the post: “I had the most incredible solo travel experience exploring Ischia and Capri. Can’t wait to plan the next one.” She also included the quote: “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? – Mary Oliver.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina O’Brien (@tinaob83)

Tina ‘looks the same as she did 20 years ago’

It didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments section with messages praising the star.

“Aging like a fine wine,” wrote one follower.

Another commented: “You are absolutely stunning. You never age and still look the same as you did 20 years ago. I think you are the female Dorian Gray!”

A third added: “Wow. Tina could you be any more beautiful!”

Joining in, another fan wrote: “What a lovely body.”

Someone else declared: “Absolutely stunning beautiful woman.”

Tina reveals secret to youthful appearance

Earlier this year, Tina opened up about the habits she credits for helping her maintain her youthful appearance, admitting her routine is far less complicated than some might expect.

“You’d think that working on television that I would have an amazing 10 step routine by now, but sadly, I don’t,” she said.

“But the things that I really do swear by are very, very simple. I’m obsessed with sleep and I need a minimum of 8 hours, but ideally I love to get 10. And then the other thing alive to do is drink lots of water.”

She also revealed there is one product she particularly believes in.

Tina explained: “But the one thing that I genuinely swear by is collagen. And the reason that I started taking collagen is because I heard that women get to our mid 20s we start losing it.

“And then it speeds up massively when you’re heading towards perimenopause and your body can actually lose over 30% of its collagen in just a few years.”

Read more: Tina O’Brien ‘plotting power move’ away from Corrie as she risks fresh rift with Thomas family: ‘Nice little earner!’

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