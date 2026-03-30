‘You look 21!’ Tina O Brien, 42, finally reveals ‘secret’ to her youthful appearance

Tina O’ Brien has revealed the ‘secret’ behind her youthful looks, admitting “it is embarrassingly low-key”.

The TV legend has been a staple on screens for years, after shooting to fame as Sarah Platt on Coronation Street. Away from the soap, Tina is a proud mum to Scarlett Thomas, born in 2008, whom she shares with ex Ryan Thomas. Tina also has a son Beau, born in 2014, with ex-husband Adam Crofts, who she split from last year.

And it’s fair to say over the years, she has often left fans gobsmacked by her ageless appearance. Recently though, Tina uploaded a video to her Instagram where she opened up about her beauty secrets.

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Tina shared her beauty secrets (Credit: ITV)

Tina O’ Brien reveals ‘truth’ behind youthful looks

On Sunday (March 29) Tina took to her Instagram and uploaded a video and now revealed the reasons why she looks so young.

She confessed: “I’m turning 43 this year and sometimes people say to me, ‘what beauty regimes are you using?’ And the truth is, it’s so embarrassingly low-key that it’s almost non-existent.

“You’d think that working on television that I would have an amazing 10 step routine by now, but sadly, I don’t.

“But the things that I really do swear by are very, very simple. I’m obsessed with sleep and I need a minimum of 8 hours, but ideally I love to get 10. And then the other thing alive to do is drink lots of water.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina O’Brien (@tinaob83)

‘You haven’t aged since 1999’

Tina then added: “But the one thing that I genuinely swear by is collagen. And the reason that I started taking collagen is because I heard that women get to our mid 20s we start losing it.

“And then it speeds up massively when you’re heading towards perimenopause and your body can actually lose over 30% of its collagen in just a few years.”

Couldn’t put an age to you

She added: “Collagen keeps your skin plump, your joints comfortable and your hair thick. So a while back I started using a brand called Elavate. And since I’ve started using it, I’ve genuinely noticed some really nice changes.”

Tina’s fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments, with one person gushing: “You always look so great. Couldn’t put an age to you.”

Another penned: “You look 21!!” A third also said: “You haven’t aged since 1999 you look fab.”

Read more: Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien confirms dad’s death in moving statement

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