Molly and Tommy ‘jet off on romantic child-free holiday’ 10 weeks after welcoming their second child

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked claims they are enjoying a child-free break in Dubai, 10 weeks after welcoming their son Midas.

The couple were spotted at an airport gate before boarding an Emirates flight on Tuesday evening, according to The Sun. They also stopped for a selfie with a fan, who later shared pictures of the encounter on TikTok.

When another user asked whether three-year-old Bambi and baby Midas were with them, the person who posted the snaps replied: “Noo just them two so I’m guessing they’re off on a lil holiday themselves.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy had not shared pictures from Dubai on their own social media accounts at the time of the report. Their children’s absence from the trip has therefore not been confirmed by the couple themselves.

Molly and Tommy are reportedly going on their hols (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s family holiday

The reported getaway comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy changed their plans for a romantic trip to Greece last month, taking both children with them instead.

The family stayed at the Four Seasons in Athens, with Molly-Mae later explaining on YouTube that the holiday had initially been arranged for just her and Tommy.

She said: “I just got back from Greece, we did our first family holiday as a four to Greece.

“Funny story, it was meant to be a little romantic getaway for me and Tommy but – the thought process behind it – I don’t think he thought about the fact we were literally going to have a seven week old.”

The couple welcomed Midas several weeks ago. They are also parents to Bambi, who is three.

It comes just after Molly gave a recent update about her plans for the future.

Molly-Mae Hague says Midas will be her last child in family update

Speaking about the pressures of parenting both children, Molly-Mae said in a recent vlog shared to YouTube: “Like, peace and love and prosperity and all of that, but it’s just a lot, like, obviously, and I’m, like, I feel like I’m showing a lot of, like, oh, you know, I’m coping, I’m good, but also…

“I’m having moments where I’m thinking 100 percent, like, I’m so blessed and so lucky, but this will be my last child.”

She acknowledged that many mothers care for larger families, but described her own experience of having a young baby and a three-year-old as “a little bit savage”.

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