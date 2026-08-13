Freddy Brazier hit back at a troll after they shared a vile comment about his late mum Jade Goody.

Yesterday (Aug 12), the TV star shared a glimpse at his latest hands-on work after training in several trades with a renovations firm.

The 21-year-old’s update comes as he recovers from a dog attack that left him needing stitches. His Pocket Bully, Pablo, reportedly bit his arm at his grandmother Jackiey’s London home in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FreddyBrazier (@freddy._.brazier)

Freddy Brazier hits back at troll over comment about Jade Goody

Freddy, the youngest son of Jade and Jeff Brazier, posted photographs of himself working with a London and Essex-based company.

He told his Instagram followers: “Been doing and learning a few Trades with @mm_renovations.ltd”.

According to The Sun, the Race Across the World star has been gaining experience in plumbing, carpentry, flooring and drywall work.

His pictures showed him posing with tools, working on a floor and displaying the results of home renovations. Freddy also appeared to have healing scars on his right wrist following the incident with Pablo.

Followers were quick to encourage him. One wrote: “Keep it up lad x”. Another responded: “Nice work bro well done”.

A third expressed: “Be strong like your mum. She would only wish for you to be happy strong respectful and love your dad and brother Also show the right road for your child x.”

In response, one troll replied: “Tell her rest in [bleep].”

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Freddy, who hit back. “Come see me and keep that same energy PM me!” he said.

In March 2009, Jade died from cervical cancer.

Jade died in March 2009 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened to Freddy’s arm?

Freddy previously told The Sun on Sunday that Pablo had latched on to his arm while he was scratching the dog’s back. He said he initially lost feeling in his right arm before noticing blood on his tracksuit.

Describing the injury, he said: “I opened it to see a 3cm hole in my arm. It was terrifying.”

Freddy required stitches following the incident. The Sun also claimed Jackiey was injured while attempting to pull Pablo away from him.

Despite what happened, Freddy said the dog had previously got along with the two other dogs living at the property.

He added: “He’s always had a good relationship with the other two dogs. I’ve never known Pablo to attack.”

The work update comes during a busy year for Freddy, who welcomed daughter Isla Jade Brazier with Holly Swinburn in March. It has since been reported that the couple’s on-and-off relationship ended following a row involving Pablo.

Read more: Freddy Brazier addresses split with daughter’s mum as he admits: ‘I’m doing therapy’

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