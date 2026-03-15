Freddy Brazier reveals baby daughter’s name in touching tribute to late mum Jade Goody

Freddy Brazier has revealed the name of his baby daughter, who is due later this month, and it features a touching tribute to mum Jade Goody.

The youngest son of Jeff Brazier, 21, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Holly Swinburn.

Holly and Freddy are having a baby (Credit: Splash News)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Freddy Brazier reveals baby daughter’s name in sweet tribute to mum Jade Goody

In an interview with The Sun, Freddy revealed the name he and Holly have settled on for their baby daughter – and it features a heartfelt tribute to his late mum, Jade Goody.

Jade died back in 2009 following a battle with cervical cancer. Freddy was just four years old when she passed. She was 27 years old.

Speaking to the publication, he confessed that Mother’s Day has always been a hard time for him, and admitted he always wonders what he’d do with her and where he’d go with her if she were still alive.

However, he now hopes to make special Mother’s Day memories with his baby daughter, who is due later in the month.

The interview also saw Freddy reveal that he’s already has his daughter’s name inked on the back of his neck.

Jade died in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

‘I think it’s lovely’

“We are calling her Isla Jade. I think it’s lovely to incorporate the name Jade into her name as a middle name as I am sure there will be part of my mother in Isla,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “I was so pleased when I found out we were having a little girl. I want to be protective of her and take care of her. Calling the baby Jade as the first name felt like too much expectation on the baby…I don’t want to put any pressure on her.”

He added that he is “impulsive” and that the tattoo “really hurt” especially as their daughter isn’t born yet. However, he added that Holly “loves” his tattoo and is going to get a “matching one”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Freddy on excitement for baby daughter

The interview also saw Freddy reveal that he and dad Jeff are in a good place now, and that the ITV star is “excited” for the birth of his granddaughter.

“Dad’s very excited. He can’t wait to have the baby at his place and take her for walks in the countryside. The baby already has a bedroom in his house on the top floor — she will be like a princess in a little castle. And the baby has more clothes than I do. It’s bringing Dad back to when he was 23 and Mum had Bobby,” he said.

He also added that he and Bobby are “good” now, and he’s looking forward to him being an uncle.

Read more: Celebrities having babies in 2026 – from Paloma Faith to Perrie Edwards

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.