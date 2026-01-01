Celebrities having babies in 2026 – from Paloma Faith to Perrie Edwards

Judging by the number of celebrity babies expected to be born this year, we can safely assume that 2026 will be the year of the baby!

Several stars announced that they were expecting in 2025. From first-time parents to mature pregnancies, celebrities from all walks of life have surprised and delighted us with their baby news.

Here’s who is set to have babies this year.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg announced their baby news just days before the launch of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2025 season.

In a cute announcement post, Dianne and Joe could be seen painting a portrait. When they turned it round, the picture showed stickmen version of Dianne and Joe holding hands with a child. Dianne then cupped her tummy, as Elton John’s Tiny Dancer played in the background.

“Our little baby boy,” they wrote in the caption. “We cannot wait to meet you.”

Ever the trooper, Dianne continued to dance in Strictly that year until her partner, Stefan Dennis, withdrew due to injury.

The exact due date isn’t clear, but given they’ve already revealed the gender, it looks likely that the baby will arrive in late winter/early spring. But this is just the first of many celebrity babies expected in 2026.

Ellie Goulding revealed her baby bump at The Fashion Awards (Credit: Splash News and Pictures)

Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear

Ellie debuted her pregnancy on the Fashion Awards red carpet, proudly showing her belly to the crowds in a crop top.

She broke her silence in an Instagram post following the event, quipping: “AI is crazy these days.”

“So grateful to have attended the Fashion Awards with the visionary @willychavarria, wearing a look that was a little bit custom, a little bit archive,” she wrote. “Only on a night like this could Willy be the one to empower me and make me feel my absolute best.”

While she hasn’t shared a due date, she appears heavily pregnant, so we can probably expect a baby in the first few months of 2026.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

Back in September, Perrie Edwards shared her baby news in an Instagram post. In the clip, she wore a T-shirt with the phrase (and her song title) “If he wanted to, he would.”

She then turned around to reveal the front of her t-shirt, which read “…And he did!”

Accompanying the T-shirt was a blossoming baby bump. As Perrie gave a knowing smile, she, Alex and their son, Axel, shared a warm embrace.

Rumour has it the baby is due at the start of 2026.

Celebrity babies – Emma Vardy and Aaron Adams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Vardy (@emmavardytv)

BBC Breakfast star Emma confirmed her pregnancy in October.

She did this by sharing an Instagram video of herself at work at the BBC studios. As she turned to the side, her baby bump was visible.

The caption read: “A piece of news… We’re welcoming a new addition. Thrilled and beyond excited. Little Jago is going to become a brother, and we can’t wait for the next chapter.”

She reshared the clip in an X post, writing: “Undertook some investigative work, fact-checking, and verification. Turns out, it’s true!! Full write up coming 2026”

Again, given the size of the bump, it looks like we’ll be meeting the new addition in early 2026.

Freddy Brazier prepares to welcome his first child (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity babies – Freddy Brazier and Holly Swinburn

Freddy Brazier, the son of the late Jade Goody, revealed that he was expecting a baby back in August with then-ex Holly Swinburn.

While the pair reunited following the announcement, they have since split up again, with Holly making a number of claims about Freddy’s behaviour and drug use.

The due date of their baby is unclear.

Vanessa White and Emmanuel Lawal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NESSA (@vanessawhite)

In November, Saturdays star Vanessa White didn’t just reveal that she was engaged: she announced her pregnancy, too.

In an Instagram carousel, she posed in trackies and a vest top, showing her growing bump to the world. Also noticeable was the huge sparkler on her finger from fiancé Emmanuel Lawal.

She wrote in the accompanying post: “There’s a V and E in love.”

Judging by the photos, they can expect their bundle of joy in early 2026. She’s since tied the knot.

Celebrity babies – Paloma Faith and Stevie Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith)

Celebrity Traitors star Paloma Faith surprised us all in October as she revealed her secret pregnancy on Instagram. In the carousel, she flaunted her bump in a series of professional shots, including one with her pet dog.

Accompanying the post was the words: “Plot twist. Mother is mothering (again) #MoreThanGetiatricPregnancy #OAPPregnancy #OAPMilf #18WeeksPregnant.”

Given Paloma was 18 weeks pregnant in October, we can assume that her third child will be a summer baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola)

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts is expecting her first child

The star shared the happy news on Instagram on Christmas Day, revealing she was five months pregnant with fiance Mitch Hahn.

It’ll be the Girls Aloud alum’s first child as fellow celebs rushed to congratulate the couple.

The 40-year-old posed in front of her Christmas tree, cradling her growing baby bump in front of the twinkling lights.

She wrote: “Mitch and I have had the most magical Christmas Day sharing the most precious news with our families. We’ve been keeping a secret. We are five months pregnant! We can’t wait to meet our little one in the spring.”

Nicola and Mitch, who have been together since 2022, got engaged in July 2024. It’s believed 37-year-old Mitch, an accountant and semi-professional footballer, popped the question during a romantic getaway to the south of France.

Nicola is likely to welcome the bundle of joy in April or May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Latchford-Evans (@llatchfordevans)

Steps’ Lee and wife Kerry

Another happy couple to mark the holidays with a baby announcement was celebrity Lee and his wife Kerry.

The Steps star revealed on December 25 that his wife Kerry-Lucy is pregnant with their second child.

The duo posed in a black and white photo next to their festive tree with four-year-old son Leo. The little one was kissing Kerry’s baby bump in the adorable picture.

Lee wrote on his social media: “Merry Christmas to all of yours… from ALL of mine.”

The couple have been together since 2007 and welcomed Leo in July 2021. They tragically suffered a miscarriage previously, with Lee opening up on how they navigated the difficult feelings of seeing friends and family expecting or having babies.

The Steps star praised how their ‘very strong relationship’ go them through it.

Celebrity Olympian opens up over Rainbow Pregnancy after losing two babies

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Addlington opened up over her “emotionally hard” pregnancy in a new post after heartbreakingly suffering two miscarriages.

The 36-year-old has two children, a daughter called Summer, 10, who she shares with ex Harry Needs and two-year-old son Albie with husband Andy Parsons.

In 2023, Rebecca sadly lost daughter Harper during a stillbirth, and also suffered a miscarriage at 12 weeks a year earlier.

She opened up about her experiences on Instagram over the Christmas period.

Rebecca penned: “This pregnancy has been completely different. Not many photos, no gender reveal, no baby shower.

“This isn’t because I’m not excited, it’s because I’m fearful. Anyone who’s had a rainbow pregnancy will likely understand.”

The Olympian went on to share advice to others who are navigating pregnancy after a loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sanderson (@niknaksanderson)

Nikki Sanderson

Soap star Nikki Sanderson joined the list of celebrities announcing 2026 babies over the festive period!

The Coronation Street Actress chose to make a fun video revealing the news with Anthony Quinlan.

Both 41, they filmed an adorable little scene while decorating the tree, expertly hiding her baby bump throughout. This is before they open a big box with a personalised ornament which featured an ultrasound of their baby.

The video read: “Merry Christmas from the three of us. Baby Quinlan due Spring 2026.”

