Freddy Brazier has responded after his pregnant girlfriend Holly Swinburn made some explosive claims about his lifestyle.

Speaking to The Sun, Holly alleged that she entrusted Freddy to look after her house and dog.

But in return, the troubled son of Jade Goody reportedly held 3am, drug-filled gatherings and left her dog alone for long periods of time.

“Enough is enough,” she said. “I don’t know if he can change.”

Holly even claimed that she got messages from neighbours because it was so noisy, and that Freddy, along with his grandmother, Jackiey Budden, sent abusive messages calling her fat and a “slag.”

“I stayed with Freddy for the sake of the baby, but it got too much,” she said. “I think his mental health has taken a turn, and he is influenced by his nan.”

Previously, it was reported that Jeff Brazier, Freddy’s father, had taken legal action to stop Freddy from seeing Jackiey. Reportedly, this is because the pair would smoke cannabis together. Freddy previously said that Jackiey got him “hooked” on drugs.

Holly added that Jeff, who recently split with his wife, was supporting her. She said that he was “doing everything he can to help.”

Freddy calls out ‘sick’ claims from girlfriend

Freddy and Holly only announced the pregnancy last month (Image: BBC)

However, Freddy is now having his say, with the Daily Mail revealing his immediate reaction to these allegations.

Dubbing them “sick,” Freddy reportedly said to friends: “No orgy has been had in our flat!”

“It certainly wasn’t some sort of drug party either, we did go up to our flat and had a spliff and that’s it, and then I told everyone it was time to go,” he said.

“One of my mates left his ID there, so she seems to think there was a whole deeper thing going on, but actually we smoked a joint, and then they all left.”

He continued: “She’s already talking about doing something else, another interview or speaking out again. It’s only a matter of time before she does, she has told me this already this week.”

Freddie reportedly claimed that the “things she’s saying could cost me work, and damage my relationship with my child when they’re born”.

Regarding his cannabis use, Freddy said that he tried to cut down. He told friends: “I’ve been trying not to smoke, but I can’t stop if she’s on my phone and on my case, she stresses me out. She makes me need a spliff.”

ED! contacted Freddy’s reps for comment, who declined.

‘Freddy remains committed’

Freddy’s father Jeff is said to be supporting Holly (Image: BBC)

When The Sun article came out, a representative for Freddy also issued a statement.

“We are aware of the claims that have been made and have made the decision not to address them at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“Freddy remains committed to cooperating where appropriate and to making the right decisions for the wellbeing of everyone involved, especially the child on the way.”

They added: “We ask that matters are given the space to be handled privately and respectfully.”

