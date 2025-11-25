All the secret signs Jeff Brazier ‘had split’ from wife Kate – ditching ring; holidaying solo; cryptic ’split’ post

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate have reportedly split following a “year from hell”.

The presenter and PR Guru first met in 2013 and tied the knot five years later. In late 2022 though, the pair briefly ended things, before rekindling things seven months later.

And according to reports, the pair have called it quits yet again. But it seems there have been some hints that cracks were showing in their marriage over the past few months: from not posting photos together to holidaying solo…

Jeff and Kate have reportedly called it quits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate ‘split’

According to The Sun, Jeff and wife Kate have ended things, with Kate reportedly moving out of their marital home three weeks ago.

However, days before reports surfaced of Jeff and Kate’s split, he appeared to hint that his marriage was over in some social media posts.

At the weekend, he shared a snap of a gorgeous view and wrote: “I’ve escaped back to the countryside.” The TV star also spoke about “living in calm” and “a transitional time in all our lives”.

Kate is currently in Las Vegas (Credit: InstagramStory)

Jeff Brazier’s wife Kate’s cryptic post

Meanwhile, Kate headed to the States last weekend for the US Grand Prix in Las Vegas. As The Sun reports, Kate shared a selfie in which she seemed to have swapped her wedding and engagement rings with another band.

And on Monday evening (November 24) Kate uploaded a video from her attending a show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. In the clip, a woman could be seen enjoying a lap dance on stage at a saucy show called ABSINTHE.

She captioned the video: “Absinthe is always the best show in Vegas.”

Kate also posted a cryptic post later on, about six planets being a retrograde. This is considered to affect an individual’s life path in a negative manner. The post read: “Just an update: SIX PLANETS ARE IN RETROGRADE, so that’s why.”

He was seen without his ring (Credit: InstagramStory)

Jeff Brazier ditches ring

What’s more, Jeff is currently in Reykjavík, Iceland to present ITV’s competition. And taking to his Instagram Story on Monday (November 24), Jeff shared a snap of himself at a Christmas Market. He was snapped not wearing his wedding ring.

Jeff and wife Kate’s last social media post

Jeff and Kate have not been photographed together on social media since July this year. The couple uploaded a video as part of an ad for travel company Love Holidays, in which Kate asked Jeff to find them a holiday.

Since then, Jeff has instead posted solo snaps – including plenty of gym selfies – and family photos alongside sons, Bobby, and Freddy, whose mum Jade Goody died in 2009 from cervical cancer.

Freddy previously said he ‘hates step-parents’ (Credit: BBC)

Freddy’s ‘swipe’ at stepmum Kate

Back in June, Jeff’s son Freddy appeared to hint at a feud with stepmum Kate.

At the time, it was claimed that Freddy was embroiled in a heated war with Jeff over his maternal grandmother, Jackiey Budden after Jeff launched legal action to keep his son Freddy ‘safe’ from Jackiey. The animosity between Jeff and Jackiey reportedly began shortly after the death of her daughter Jade Goody in 2009.

Taking to his TikTok in June, Freddy concerned fans when he shared a video – that has now been deleted – where he listed the things he “hates” including “step-parents.” Others included: “My overthinking, bullies, I’m easily manipulated, my family issues.”

The pair previously split a few years back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeff and Kate split a few years back

Jeff and Kate split initially back in 2022, with Jeff sharing: “This year has been challenging to say the least. My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year. I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it.”

According to Closer, Kate’s pals feared she was suffering from the “seven-year itch”, while it was also claimed at the time that she was struggling to juggle her busy career as a travel PR with family life.

