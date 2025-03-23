Jeff Brazier has reportedly launched legal proceedings to prevent son Freddy from seeing his maternal grandmother Jackiey Budden.

TV star Jeff, 45, shared both Freddy, 20, and Bobby, 21, with late star Jade Goody – who died from cervical cancer in 2009 aged just 27. However, Jeff has been in a long-running ‘feud’ with her mother Jackiey Budden, 68, for years and the pair seemingly have a difficult relationship.

Now, it’s been claimed that Jeff is taking action to ‘legally block contact’ between Freddy and Jackiey in a bid to “keep him safe”.

Jeff Brazier ‘takes action to stop son from seeing Jackiey’

Jeff and Jade were together for about two years. They welcomed Bobby and younger son Freddy into the world in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

Jade passed away due to cervical cancer in 2009, having married Jack Tweed shortly before her death. However, Jeff and Jackiey have reportedly been embroiled in a feud for the past nine years.

What’s more, last year, it was reported that Freddy was clashing with his dad, Jeff and as a result turned to his maternal grandmother Jackiey.

But now, reports have claimed Jeff has launched legal proceedings to stop Freddy from seeing Jackiey.

Jeff Brazier ‘concerned’

According to a source, a “concerned” Jeff “is going down this route” to keep Freddy safe. It’s also been claimed that the presenter has hired a top barrister for an upcoming hearing.

“This is something Jeff and anyone who cares about Freddy hopes will help keep Freddy safe from a relationship that has been incredibly detrimental to his well being for a long time now,” a source told The Sun.

“The fact that he is going down this route shows how concerned we all are and how our efforts to keep Fred safe are being grossly undermined by other people.”

ED! had contacted Jeff’s representatives for comment.

Freddy and Jeff

Last year, it was claimed that Freddy would storm off to see his nan following intense arguments with Jeff.

“Freddy will often turn up on the doorstep. Sometimes very unhappy, and wanting to see his nan,” an unnamed source told MailOnline at the time.

“He [Jeff] is furious at the idea that Freddy goes to her house after they have a row. He is cross at the idea of him going to seek solace there.”

They are said to have added: “He and Jeff often argue, the rows can be bad, things go really, really pear-shaped between them and that’s it, he leaves. Freddy has got so much love to give. But he doesn’t feel like he gets it back off of his father.”

