Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Gary’s attacker tries to cover their tracks

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Gary Windass’ attacker tries to cover their tracks by changing his identity.

Elsewhere, Kevin lies about his cancer results to his family.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 1. Kevin lies to his family

Kevin tells Carl he’s cancer free but Abi tells Carl the truth and that Kevin needs another round of chemo.

After Kevin and Carl clash, Kevin heads out to play football with Jack but ends up straining his groin. Abi then encourages Kev to tell his family the truth about his cancer.

Kevin then tells Debbie and Tyrone that he still has cancer.

But then he blurts out to Tyrone that he was lying and he actually is cancer free… What is Kevin scheming?

2. Gary’s attacker tries to cover their tracks

Maria heads to the police station and reports Gary missing. Lisa then wonders whether the reports of an unidentified coma patient could be Gary.

Nina panics when she overhears Maria talking to Sarah about how Gary hasn’t made any bank transactions since June 23rd.

Meanwhile at the hospital, a nurse tells a visitor that Chesney’s condition is improving. Kit then tells Maria that the patient wasn’t Gary but he’ll keep investigating into his whereabouts.

Flashbacks then show what happened on the night of Gary Windass’ attack, with his attacker trying to cover their tracks in the present day. But, who attacked him?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 3. Lisa struggles in therapy

Carla tries to convince Lisa Swain that therapy will do her the world of good.

When the therapist starts asking about Becky though, Lisa spirals. Will she open up?

4. Dee-Dee holds Laila’s Christening

Dee-Dee tries not to look guilty as she picks Laila up from James. She then holds Laila’s Christening and thanks Billy.

She also celebrates the occasion with Laila’s new godparents, Alya and Adam.

Later on, a guy called Ollie meets Dee-Dee in the Rovers and wants to buy her a drink. Afterwards, James tells Dee-Dee that he wants to get the adoption in motion.

5. Lauren rejects Aadi’s offer of help

Aadi Alahan offers to help Lauren move into her flat and buys her a gift of an air fryer.

Lauren’s suspicious of Aadi’s motives though and rejects his help…

Read more: Coronation Street fans fear for ‘missing’ Ken as he vanishes after drugging storyline

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!