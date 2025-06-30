Strictly star Saffron Barker has made a major life change this year, she has revealed.

The social media star, 24, shared the big news on her YouTube channel recently.

Saffron was on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Saffron Barker moving to Dubai

Saffron, who is best known for her YouTube channel, took part in Strictly back in 2019.

The Brighton-born influencer was paired with AJ Pritchard on the series. Together, they made it to week 10 of the competition before being eliminated.

Now, six years on, she is set to make a major life change by moving to Dubai with her boyfriend!

In a YouTube video for her 2.44 million subscribers, Saffron detailed her time apartment hunting in Dubai with boyfriend Josh Miln.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this out loud, it feels so surreal, but come and get ready with me to go apartment searching in Dubai,” she said in the video.

She then went on to explain how she’d never moved anywhere in her “entire life” and thought, “why not, whilst I’m young, just try something new”.

“I’ve always been in my hometown, Brighton, which I do absolutely love, and there’s no doubt I will end up in Brighton because I absolutely love it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saffron Barker ♡ (@saffronbarker)

Strictly star Saffron on the move

The star then continued, explaining how she and Josh are planning on living “half our life in Dubai and half our life in the UK”.

“Which is just so exciting because it means I still go home to see my friends and family, but at the same time, it’s like Josh and I get to start this whole new chapter together,” she said.

She then admitted that she’s “a little bit nervous because I’ve never done anything like this before.

“But Dubai is such a beautiful place. Also, this is where Josh spent much of his life,” she then added.

She then promised to vlog the apartment search and asked fans to “help us make our decision” as she is “very indecisive”.

Saffron and Josh are planning their new life together (Credit: Saffron Barker / YouTube)

Fans send their support

Saffron also shared a video of her getting ready for a day of apartment hunting on her Instagram.

“Pinch meee!! GRWM to go apartment hunting! So excited to be living part-time in Dubai and the UK,” she captioned the post.

Her fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the star’s major decision.

“This is so exciting!! You won’t regret it, sis,” one commented.

“I just watched your vlog, so happy for you, and you will love living in Dubai- I moved here over 3 years ago from London and that was the best decision ever,” another said.

“Eeek exciting,” a third gushed. “Omg the most exited and amazing news I’m so happy for you girl,” another added.

