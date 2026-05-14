Angie Best admits ‘I don’t know if I can do it’ as she shares video of chemo hair loss: ‘I can’t do wigs’

Angie Best has revealed that her hair is falling out, following chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

Angie, 73, was recently diagnosed with ‘advanced’ colon cancer that has unfortunately spread to her liver. The star recently returned home after receiving treatment abroad.

However, in a heartbreaking new update, Angie has revealed that, post-chemo, her hair is now falling out.

Model Angie Best was recently diagnosed with cancer, and has been having treatment overseas (Credit: Splash News)

Angie Best swears as she shares post-chemo update

Angie’s son, TV personality Calum Best, confirmed his mum’s cancer diagnosis back in January.

She then travelled to Switzerland, where she was receiving specialist treatment in a bid to get well. Along with traditional cancer treatments, Angie also had Mistletoe therapy, which is said to stimulate the immune system.

Earlier this month, Calum travelled to Switzerland to bring his mum home to rest and recover.

Now, she’s shared a new update.

Taking to Instagram, Angie shared a video of herself holding handfuls of her hair. She had previously revealed that it had started falling out.

Angie captioned the video: “I can’t do wigs.”

The video shows Angie holding handfuls of her long blonde hair. Speaking over the clip, she says: “Oh my lord. Have a look at this. Ugh. I’m going to have to develop a sense of humour about being bald. I don’t know if I can do that one, though.

“Honest to God, when will it stop, for [bleep]s sake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Best (@angiebestofficial)

‘You could go out in a bin bag and still look stunning’

Angie was quickly supported by her followers, who told her she’d look gorgeous with or without hair.

“Angie, you could go about in a bin bag and still look stunning,” said one. “My sister couldn’t wear a wig , but we found some great headwear for the varying seasons Boho head scarves seem to be quite in at the minute …. Channel your inner Glastonbury,” they added.

“You will look lovely in a variety of scarves Angie. This is your healing process. I had breast cancer 2 years ago. Still on the mend,” said another sharing their support.

“If it helps, mine has been falling out for a while, due to chronic health issues. Hair is overrated anyways!” another sympathised.

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