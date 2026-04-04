Cancer-stricken Angie Best covered in rashes as she shows off significant hair loss: ‘Any minute now, I’m not going to have any left to wash’

Angie Best, 73, issued a health update following her diagnosis with colon cancer that has spread to her liver.

In February, it was reported that she was receiving treatment abroad but was really struggling with the effects of her chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In a fresh update, Angie opened up about her hair loss as she showed off her appearance covered in rashes.

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Angie was diagnosed with colon cancer that has spread to her liver (Credit: ITV)

Angie Best issues health update following cancer diagnosis

On Instagram today (April 4), Angie shared a video of herself in bed. In the clip, she revealed she was feeling “really sorry for myself today”.

Angie continued: “My whole body is covered in a rash that feels like fish scales. You know, when you rub your hand over a fish, it’s that scaly.”

She explained she could feel that fresh from her feet all the way up to under her neck and all over her face. Angie revealed she had used some “white stuff” to cover it, which is supposed to help. However, she said it hadn’t.

“I’m fed up today,” she added. “But the thing that makes me most fed up, only because I’m a vain woman, is this,” Angie continued as she showed off a ball of her hair that had fallen out after one wash.

“That is one hair wash and brush,” she said. “It happens every time I wash my hair. Any minute now, I’m not going to have any hair left to wash. And sometimes, some days, I wanna make a little something out of it,” she admitted while holding up the ball of hair.

While laughing, Angie said it’s “not fair”, concluding: “But it is, so shut up Ange.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Best (@angiebestofficial)

‘Beautiful and strong’

Fans immediately appeared in the comments section and offered their support.

“Bless you Angie – keep on fighting… you are incredible,” one user wrote.

“Your energy will never let you down, honest and authentic. Sorry about your hair Angie. Keep smiling and inspiring,” another person shared.

“Beautiful and strong xxx,” a third remarked.

“You’re doing so well, Angie and still looking beautiful and showing your lovely humour throughout your journey, sending you love,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘You never want to lose your life’: Samantha Womack admitted she ‘started preparing’ for her death following cancer diagnosis

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