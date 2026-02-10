Angie Best issues heartbreaking update amid cancer battle as she reveals her frighteningly low weight

Angie Best has shared a heartbreaking video with fans and revealed just how much her weight has plummeted by since falling ill.

Angie, 73, has been diagnosed with ‘advanced’ colon cancer that has unfortunately now spread to her liver.

The star is currently receiving treatment abroad but is really struggling with the effects of her chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Angie has now posted an update as she filmed herself in her hospital bed. And it is an upsetting watch.

Angie Best reveals her weight amid cancer battle

Angie’s son, TV personality Calum Best, confirmed his mum’s cancer diagnosis last month.

He revealed she is now in Switzerland, where she is receiving specialist treatment in a bid to get well.

Along with traditional cancer treatments, Angie is also having Mistletoe therapy, which is said to stimulate the immune system.

But in her latest video, which has been shared on Instagram, it’s clear to see just how poorly Angie is.

The former Playboy bunny and Celebrity Big Brother star, who was married to England footballer George Best, gasps for breath as machines bleep around her.

She’s also hooked up to a drip that keeps coming into shot.

Angie explains to her followers that she is desperate to put on some extra pounds, as her body weight has plummeted to just over 7st (46 kilos).

She needs to put on more weight so her body can cope with intense treatment.

Angie tells her Instagram followers: “I have to say, this being sick is a very, very, very humbling experience.

“It makes you second guess everything.

“I’m trying to eat healthy but I’ve got to gain weight because I weight 46 kilos. And with the next two round of chemo, I need more weight.

“But the problem is, I am trying to eat healthy and you can’t gain weight. So I’ve now got to go and eat not quite so healthy. I’m sure I will think of something…”

Fans react to Angie’s health update

Angie’s son Calum has replied to her video. Posting a red heart emoji, he wrote: “I love you.”

Another follower said: “You can do this Angie, eating less healthy to build that body up for the next round is what you need.

“It wont undo all the healthy foods you have always eaten it will work alongside your body and assist it on getting ready for the next stage. Sending love and healing wishes always.”

A second told Angie: “You got this and you are doing so well keep going ensure is a good build up shake if you can get it.”

And someone else said: “Bless you, sending lots of love Ang, you’re a strong woman and fighter.”

Angie’s video comes a week after she shared a picture of herself holding a giant ice cream tub. She had hoped the frozen treat would help with her weight gain.

