Will Driscoll makes ‘powerful turnaround’ against Megan as he reports her to police in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

In today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, May 12), Will Driscoll made the huge decision to report child groomer Megan Walsh to the police after an emotional intervention from Tim.

Although Will believed Tim was taking him to the airport so he could flee with Megan, Tim had other ideas and instead drove him straight to the police station.

After some soul-searching and a heartfelt conversation, Will finally began to accept the truth about what had happened to him.

Tim helped Will have a breakthrough (Credit: ITV)

Tim shared his own experience with Will

As Tim headed off with Will, Ben became increasingly concerned after receiving a worrying message about the cancelled Glasgow train. Alarm bells started ringing when Will still insisted on going to the station.

Things then escalated when Ben discovered Will’s passport was missing, while Susie confirmed that £2k had disappeared from the safe. The family quickly realised Will was planning to leave the country with Megan.

Trying desperately to get through to him, Tim opened up about his own past experience with an older woman called Tricia. He explained how, looking back now, he could see he had been taken advantage of when he was still just a child.

Will then admitted there was something going on between himself and Megan, but insisted their relationship was different because they loved each other. He begged Tim to take him to the airport, with Tim pretending to agree.

Will and Tim had a meaningful chat (Credit: ITV)

Will reported Megan to the police in Coronation Street

Instead of taking Will to the airport, Tim pulled up outside the police station.

Although Will was initially furious, Tim gently encouraged him to think about everything that had happened and helped him realise that Megan had groomed him.

Tim reassured Will that his family loved him and were desperately worried about him, giving him the confidence to finally walk into the station and report Megan to the police in a powerful turnaround.

After giving his statement, Will came back out to find the Driscolls waiting for him, before they wrapped him in an emotional hug.

But while Will has now taken that difficult first step, the next challenge is finding Megan. But, can the police manage to track her down quickly?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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