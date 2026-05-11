Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Summer plots her exit from the cobbles as the police interrogate her

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Summer Spellman is ready to leave Weatherfield behind as the pressure over Theo’s murder investigation reaches breaking point.

Elsewhere, tensions rise for Will after a difficult encounter with Bethany, while Sarah struggles to cope following her recent ordeal.

Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Summer plans to flee Weatherfield in Coronation Street spoilers

Summer finds herself under growing suspicion next week as the investigation into Theo’s murder intensifies.

George is left shocked after discovering a troubling page in Summer’s journal describing putting a gun to Theo’s head, while Kit notices something in Lisa’s wedding photos that seems to place Summer at the centre of the mystery.

Despite Todd insisting Summer could never be responsible, Lisa brings her in for questioning.

As George opens up further about what he witnessed on the night Theo died, Summer turns on him. She accuses him of being the real killer.

At the same time, Christina’s false claims to the police continue to add to the pressure. George then admits he’s already told Lisa about Summer’s suspicious behaviour.

Terrified she could be arrested, Summer secretly decides to run away to the States. She reveals to Todd that she’s booked a flight for later that day.

However, just as she’s about to leave everything behind, Summer suddenly remembers a witness who could support her alibi.

Will she manage to clear her name before it’s too late?

2. More trouble for the Driscoll family

Drama continues for the Driscolls next week as Ben refuses to move on from recent events.

Maggie attempts to keep the family together after Megan is released on bail. But, tensions explode when Megan turns up at a family lunch and Ben finally reveals the truth to Ollie and Will.

Maggie is horrified as the situation spirals further out of control.

Meanwhile, Will admits he’s finding it impossible to relax now Megan is back home, while Ben’s plans for a family holiday are derailed by yet more arguments.

3. Bethany worries Will in Coronation Street spoilers

There’s concern for Will next week when Ben discovers he’s skipped his PE exam and disappeared.

Bethany later tracks him down in the precinct and tries to comfort him by sharing some of her own experiences.

But things take an upsetting turn when Bethany gently touches his hand and Will reacts badly, accusing her of trying to touch him up.

4. Roy gives Sam a warning

Sam is left unsettled next week when Roy takes him for a walk down the Street and warns him not to trust anyone.

Roy’s cryptic comments leave Sam confused and shaken, but could his words make Sam start looking at those around him differently?

5. Roy celebrates a fresh start

Roy proudly unveils the café’s brand-new makeover next week as he invites Fiz and Chesney to see the changes.

Excited about the new look, Roy is keen to show off all his hard work and mark the start of a new chapter.

6. Sarah struggles after the attack in Coronation Street spoilers

Sarah continues to struggle in the aftermath of the attack next week.

Fiz confides in Carla that Sarah hasn’t seemed herself lately, but Sarah reacts badly when Carla suggests Michael should take over some of her responsibilities.

After Michael quietly fixes one of Sarah’s mistakes, she lashes out and Carla urges her to take some time away from work.

Things then go from bad to worse when Carla later finds Sarah drunk in the Rovers.

Realising Sarah is clearly overwhelmed, Carla puts Michael in charge of the new contract and insists Sarah takes a proper break.

7. Daniel is left stunned by Jodie

Jodie causes more chaos next week after tricking Daniel into leaving the house.

Claiming Bertie desperately wanted to see him, Jodie sends Daniel rushing to No.1, only for him to discover Bertie is perfectly happy and enjoying himself.

Annoyed at being manipulated, Daniel confronts Jodie, but she insists she was only trying to help.

However, Daniel’s week gets even worse when Nina shows him nasty online posts accusing him of knowing about Megan grooming Will, while also dragging up his past with Summer.

Certain the online troll must be someone close to him, Daniel opens up to Jodie, who immediately blames David.

Later, Daniel tries to do something thoughtful for Jodie on her ‘birthday,’ only for Shona to reveal her birthday is actually in December, leaving Daniel shocked yet again.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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