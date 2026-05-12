WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Oscar and Josh in a mugging attack.

Today’s EastEnders finally saw Bea’s web of lies begin to unravel as she confessed to months of manipulation, leaving Honey reeling. But while that drama dominated Walford, it was another unexpected scene that really got viewers talking online.

Fans have been left scratching their heads over a strange interaction involving Josh and Oscar, with many questioning why the storyline was included at all.

Oscar and Josh are chatting when someone tries to steal Josh’s bag (Credit: BBC)

Josh and Oscar are caught up in a mugging attack

With Jasmine still smarting over Patrick’s rejection in yesterday’s EastEnders, Oscar tries to put a smile back on her face. Jasmine is upset that Patrick still doesn’t trust her. And the fact that Josh is well and truly part of the Trueman family is only making matters worse.

Josh arrives at The Vic and makes a beeline for Oscar and Jasmine. But Jasmine makes an excuse that she needs to change the barrel.

Josh can see that his twin is upset, but before he can grill Oscar, a woman tries to steal his bag.

There is a huge kerfuffle as Josh refuses to let go of his bag, claiming it is a limited edition. Oscar tries to step in, but eventually Linda – ever the landlady! – scares the woman off.

Oscar and Josh are caught up in a shocking mugging attack (Credit: BBC)

Josh’s bag thief returns

The random attack shocks Josh and Oscar, and Oscar checks that Josh is okay.

However, later on, the pair are having a drink in The Albert when the woman from the mugging attack makes another appearance.

As Josh holds his belongings close, in case she tries to steal them again, Oscar lays into her.

He isn’t happy about what she did to Josh, but to everyone’s shock, she apologises. The mysterious woman tells Oscar and Josh that she just needed money for food, and that she is struggling since her husband died. She then explains that she had a son about Josh’s age, but that she has lost him and her home.

Josh takes pity on the woman and offers her money to get something to eat. The woman is grateful and tells Josh that he is a good man.

Oscar is surprised when Josh offers his attacker money (Credit: BBC)

The Josh and Oscar scene leaves EastEnders fans confused

While the moment helped Oscar see a softer and more compassionate side to Josh, many viewers were left confused by the entire exchange.

Fans took to social media to question the purpose of the storyline, with several branding it random and unnecessary.

“I thought Josh having his bag attempted to be stolen and then conveniently bumping into the woman and giving her cash was really contrived. I didn’t see the point of it,” one fan complained on Reddit.

Another agreed: “Yes, I agree. It was very bizarre. Especially the comment about losing her boy.”

A third viewer suggested the scene may have been included to highlight the contrast between Josh and Jasmine, writing: “It was probably to show what a ‘good guy’ Josh is, so we root for him and Oscar.”

Meanwhile, another fan admitted they briefly suspected there was more going on. “I did wonder if Josh set it up to start with. Then I realised it was more likely they’d done it to make Josh look good. I just didn’t see the point in it, and something doesn’t add up!”

Is this another step in the soap setting up a romance for Josh and Oscar?