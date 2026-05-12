Full list of who’s in and who’s out of race to be new Strictly presenters after Zoe Ball rejection goes public

One of the new Strictly Come Dancing presenters has reportedly been revealed, with Emma Willis widely believed to have been offered the top job by the BBC.

However, after an emotional Zoe Ball revealed overnight (May 11) that she’d lost out on a hosting role on the new series, just who is left in the running to front the show?

Emma Willis is widely believed to be one of the new Strictly presenters (Credit: Splash News)

Emma Willis ‘revealed’ as one of the new Strictly presenters

In the worst-kept secret in showbiz, Emma Willis is expected to be announced as the new Strictly host imminently.

Zoe Ball was widely tipped to join her in a co-hosting role. However, the emotional star has revealed that she didn’t get the gig.

On the latest episode of her Dig It podcast with co-star Jo Whiley, Zoe revealed: “I didn’t get it, but it’s okay. I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days.”

She added: “No, I didn’t get it, but I tell you, what, if who I think has got it, we’re in safe hands and our new hosts are going to be fabulous. I’m so thrilled for them, and hopefully at a later date, we’ll be able to talk about them in more detail.

“I’m so thrilled for the gang that has got it. I think there’s been so many eyes on this whole process, everyone’s quite relieved now that a decision has been made and the right ­decision has been made.”

Angela Scanlon appears to have hinted she didn’t get the job (Credit: Splash News)

Who’s out of the race to host Strictly?

But Zoe isn’t the only one to have been told she won’t be handed a role on the new series of the BBC dance show following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure. According to The Sun, one “big star” was left “sobbing” after being told she didn’t get the job.

The paper also reports that Angela Scanlon, Alex Jones and Rylan Clark are out of the running. Rylan signed up for panto at the same time as Strictly, ruling himself out. Bradley Walsh also appeared to rule himself out. He’s due to tour with the Prat Pack at the same time as Strictly.

Rob Rinder and Holly Willoughby are also out of the running to host. Meanwhile, Amanda Holden and Alan Carr ruled themselves out, as did Alison Hammond.

Actress Miranda Hart and radio DJ Fleur East were also considered. However, both are understood to have been turned down.

On Sunday, Angela appeared to hint at learning she had lost out on the role. She shared a post on Instagram reminding her followers of the small joys in life.

Angela wrote in the caption: “Pocket-sized truths for the messy, brilliant, chaotic business of being alive. Send this to someone who needs a little reminder that the world isn’t all doom and gloom and save for when your brain is spiralling, your to-do list is feral, and you need a reminder too.”

Johannes Radebe is in the running to host, it’s reported (Credit: Splash News)

So who is still in the running to present Strictly Come Dancing?

Emma is expected to be announced as host imminently, and she’s said to be quietly thrilled to have been chosen.

Insiders have now suggested that comedian Josh Widdicombe is still in the running to present alongside Emma.

As well as Josh, Strictly pro dancer Johannes Radebe is also being tipped to host. Earlier this month, Johannes was announced as one of this year’s pro dancers, so he is definitely still part of the Strictly family – but could he be switched from the dance floor to a presenting role?

Watch this space!

Read more: Axed Strictly pros who’ve already landed on their feet following series exit

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