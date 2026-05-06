Strictly Come Dancing confirms 2026 judges and returning pros but fans have been left with one huge question

Strictly Come Dancing has lifted the lid on its 2026 line up, confirming which judges and professional dancers will be back when the glittering series returns.

With excitement already building, familiar faces are holding their spots on the panel, while the pro dancer shake up has certainly caught fans attention.

Head judge Shirley Ballas will once again lead the charge when the BBC favourite returns this autumn.

She will be joined by Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026’s judges will again be Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Strictly has also revealed which professional dancers are stepping back onto the ballroom floor this year.

The news lands after several fan favourites confirmed they would not be returning, leaving viewers surprised by the changes.

There will also be fresh faces joining the professional line up, although their identities are still under wraps for now.

Fans are still left with one huge burning question, however, and they’re demanding answers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Judges and returning pros confirmed

It has now been confirmed that Shirley, Craig, Motsi and Anton will all return when Strictly Come Dancing 2026 launches in September.

BBC bosses have also named the professional dancers set to return:

Dianne Buswell

Julian Caillon

Amy Dowden

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Jowita Przystał

Johannes Radebe

Aljaž Škorjanec

Alexis Warr

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Vito Coppola

In recent weeks, it was confirmed that Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk and Nadiya Bychkova have all quit.

Fans were also left gutted after learning that Strictly favourite Karen Hauer has also left the show.

Karen Hauer is among five professionals who have quit Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

There will still be new professional dancers joining the line up this year. A Strictly spokesperson said: “In addition to the returning Pros, there will be brand new professional dancers joining the line-up in 2026.

“The new Pros will be confirmed closer to the return of the show as the 24th spectacular series comes to screens in Autumn 2026.”

Strictly 2026’s Theme Weeks

Strictly has confirmed its much talked about Theme Weeks will return once again.

Despite mixed reactions, the Instant Dance Challenge is also coming back. The challenge saw couples given just minutes to prepare their dance, music and even costumes before performing.

Some viewers thought it was chaotic, while others enjoyed the added pressure and unpredictability.

Movies, Icon, Halloween and Music Weeks will all feature again. Contestants who make it far enough will also head to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

There will be new hosts for Strictly 2026 after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit (Credit: BBC)

When will the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 presenters be announced?

There is also big change behind the scenes, with new hosts set to take over following the exit of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Show bosses have been auditioning a range of well known names for the role, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

But fans are desperate to know.

Taking to X, one wrote: “But who are the hosts?!”

Echoing this, another added: “Where’s the new hosts?!

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Further plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026, including the new hosts, new Professional Dancers joining the line up and the celebrity cast of 2026, will be confirmed in due course.”

For now, fans will have to keep guessing as the countdown to the new series continues.

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals ‘fights’ and ‘tears’ with Strictly Come Dancing ‘rival’

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