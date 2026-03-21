‘I’ll never stop dancing!’ Karen Hauer fights back tears as she announces she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing

Karen Hauer has announced she has quit Strictly Come Dancing, after 14 years in the BBC ballroom.

The longest-serving female professional dancer, 43, confirmed earlier today (March 21) that she has decided to leave the series. Her decision comes after weeks of rumours that she had been axed.

In a video statement, an emotional Karen vowed to “never stop dancing”. She also confirmed that it was her decision to leave the series.

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Karen Hauer has announced she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash News)

Karen Hauer statement in full as she quits Strictly Come Dancing

In a post captioned “A little update from me,” Karen said: “Hey everyone, I’ve got something to tell you. It’s a tough one, but here we go. After 14 years on Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve decided this is the right time for me to close this chapter and take on new projects in other areas that I’m passionate about.

“Strictly completely changed my life, not only as a performer and a teacher, but as a human being. I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people and brilliant celebrity partners who have become close friends and people I admire so much.

“None of this would have been possible without the amazing fans. You’ve been there since day one, when I just moved to the UK and had no idea what I was getting myself into. I’m so grateful you watched me grow over the years and witnessed all of my different hair styles.”

‘Strictly will always be in my heart’

Karen continued her statement by saying: “I’m going to miss everyone who makes the show possible, from hair, makeup, wardrobe, the crew behind the cameras, lighting, production and staging, the runners, Dave Arch and the band, the singers and the producers and welfare team who take such good care of us. It’s an incredible machine powered by brilliant people.

“To my fellow professional dancers, who I adore. I will always be cheering you on. You truly are the best in the business. I’ll never forget joining the show 14 years ago with Sir Bruce Forsyth and Len Goodman and learning from such incredible legends along the way.

“And to the brilliant Tess and Claudia, maybe now we can finally be ladies who lunch in the autumn!”

Karen went on to admit: “I’ll even miss standing in front of the judges. Can you believe that, smiling politely while sometimes secretly disagreeing, it’s been an honor to share the ballroom with them.

“And last but not least, thank you to my friends and family who have supported me through it all. I love you all. Now this isn’t a goodbye, it’s simply see you later, because I will never stop dancing.”

Becoming choked up, she added: “Who would have thought that a young girl from the Bronx would end up becoming the longest-serving female professional dancer on a British TV institution? Strictly will always be in my heart. I love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer)

BBC shares statement

Posting on Instagram alongside a picture of Karen, Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James shared a statement.

She said: “We would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to Karen Hauer for her incredible contribution to Strictly Come Dancing over the last 14 years. As the longest-serving female professional dancer in the history of the show, Karen has given so much of herself and her time to the programme, and we are extremely grateful for the passion, creativity and dedication she has brought to every single performance.

“She has captivated audiences with her talent, warmth and genuine love of dance and has been responsible for some of the most iconic partnerships and joyous routines the Strictly dance floor has ever seen.

“We thank her for all these memorable moments and for her incredible work ethic. Her professionalism and sense of humour shine through everything she achieves and we can’t wait to see where her next chapter takes her.”

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Karen’s last celebrity partner, was among those paying tribute to the star (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans, judges and Karen’s pro pals ‘gutted’ by her exit

Motsi Mabuse was among those commenting. She said: “Love you dear, all the best.” Amy Dowden shared: “Love you.” “There’s no one like you, K,” said Johannes Radebe.

Shirley Ballas posted a series of red love hearts. Her final celebrity partner Harry Aikines-Aryeetey added: “A true inspiration! Purely unique! Thank you for everything! Can’t wait for the next chapter.”

Anton Du Beke added: “You’re incredible my love.” “What a dream it was to get to work with you,” said fellow pro Lauren Oakley.

Karen isn’t the only pro expected not to make a ballroom comeback in 2026. Luba Mushtuk, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nadiya Bychkova are all reported to have been axed from the show.

Read more: Aljaz Skorjanec makes ‘sad’ announcement as he addresses his future on Strictly Come Dancing

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