Aljaz Skorjanec makes ‘sad’ Strictly announcement as he addresses future: ‘It’s in the best interests of the show’

Strictly star Aljaz skorjanec has spoken about his future on Strictly Come Dancing following reports that several professional dancers could be leaving the show.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Gorka Márquez, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas were being let go. A day later, further claims suggested Neil Jones and Nancy Xu had been benched.

Meanwhile, other reports indicated Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and Karen Hauer could also be at risk of being axed.

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Aljaz opened up about saying goodbye to Strictly co-stars (Credit: BBC)

Aljaz Skorjanec addresses his future on Strictly

Speaking to the Mirror, Aljaz admitted he is still waiting to learn whether he will return later this year.

“We’re all awaiting for the official announcement. They don’t announce the names of dancers returning until it’s confirmed,” he said.

“Whatever the Strictly bosses do, it’s in the interest of the show, and we always support their decisions. So we’ll see who’s back. And hopefully, I’m back.”

Reflecting on his time on the programme, Aljaz said he has witnessed many dancers come and go over the years, having taken part in 11 seasons of the BBC hit.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come and go,” he said, adding that it is “always sad” when colleagues leave.

However, he also pointed out that new additions bring fresh energy to the show.

“It’s always sad to see someone go, but it’s equally exciting to see new faces, fresh energy, and people who bring something different. Strictly has always evolved like that,” he explained.

La Voix was forced to leave last year’s series (Credit: BBC)

‘It means the show never gets stale’

The professional line-up is not the only thing expected to change this year. Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman previously announced they would be stepping down, meaning new presenters will front the show.

Discussing the constant shake-ups, Aljaz said the changes help keep the series feeling fresh.

“It means the show never gets stale,” he said, noting that every celebrity partner also brings something different each year.

“Every celebrity I dance with is different every year, so no day is ever the same. Whoever is standing next to you, it’s all about them, and they’re always different people. That’s why I love Strictly.”

Last year, Aljaz was paired with La Voix and the pair reached Blackpool Week. However, their journey was cut short after La Voix suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw from the competition.

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