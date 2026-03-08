Strictly star Gorka Marquez one of three pros ‘axed’ by BBC as fans work out ‘real reason’ behind his ‘departure’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left livid overnight as reports broke claiming Gorka Marquez will be among three professional dancers not returning for the 2026 series.

With hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepping down at the end of last year, this year’s Strictly was always going to be different. However, following reports Gorka, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas are being “axed” from the show, viewers have threatened to “riot”.

Gorka Marquez won’t return to Strictly Come Dancing this year, it’s been claimed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2026 shake-up sees Gorka axed?

According to The Sun, Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is set for a major shake-up.

A source alleged: “There are major changes taking place with dancers having meetings about their contracts over the next few weeks. Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era.”

Gorka has been on the BBC series for a decade. He’s featured in three finals. Luba joined eight years ago, but hasn’t had a celebrity partner – barring the Christmas Special – in recent years. Michelle was paired with Jamie Borthwick in 2024. However, his run ended in scandal due to an ableist slur backstage on the tour.

Luba Mushtuk hasn’t been paired with a celebrity in recent years (Credit: BBC)

‘Real’ reason Gorka is leaving flagged by fans?

Gorka didn’t have a celebrity partner last year. He did take part in the group numbers, and made some appearances on the live shows. This was due to a new judging role he had taken up on the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing.

As such, many viewers think that it will be his decision to leave the BBC series, and focus on his new judging role, rather than him being axed.

“If Gorka is going, I suspect it’s his choice as he has a role as a judge on the Spanish version of Dancing With the Stars that conflicts with the UK shows schedule. It would be a very great shame if he is, but I think it’s his choice rather than being axed,” one theorised.

“Yeah Gorka was a judge in the Spanish version last year so I saw this coming,” another agreed.

“Losing Gorka makes sense, with his other job he’s not there properly now anyway. They could do with cutting more to be honest to give the show a reboot,” said a third.

“I think Gorka was probably going to go soon anyways,” another commented. “Not Gorka! Shall we riot?” said another.

ED! has contacted Gorka’s reps for comment.

Michelle Tsiakkas is also reported to have been axed (Credit: BBC)

‘Gutted’

Other Strictly fans on social media have suggested that Luba and Michelle “don’t deserve to go”, especially Michelle, who many pointed out has “so much potential”.

“I think they should have let Karen [Hauer], Neil [Jones], Dianne [Buswell], Aljaz [Skorjanec] and Nadia [Bychkova] go. Gutted for Michelle – she had so much potential!

“Not Michelle. She’s not been given a chance! Luba has never been given a good partner. Gorka is an amazing dancer but needs to commit!” said another.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. Contract renewals and the pro dancer line-up for the upcoming series are usually announced in the spring. As such, the BBC said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

