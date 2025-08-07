Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left saddened by the news that Gorka Marquez won’t be competing on the show this year.

The fan-favourite dancer, who has been on the BBC series since 2016 and finished in the second-placed pair three times, made the announcement on Instagram yesterday (Aug 6).

Gorka ‘won’t be competing with a partner’ this year on Strictly

While sharing that he’d reprise his role as a judge on Bailando con las estrellas, the Spanish edition of Dancing With the Stars, from September, Gorka then added: “Due to the filming dates this means that I won’t be competing with a partner this year in Strictly but I will be a part of lots of the group numbers and will be back for final weeks of the show to support the rest of my fellow pros and their celebrities in what is going to be an AMAZING SERIES.”

Gorka then addressed fans directly, writing: “As always, thank you for all the love and support and remember! Keep dancing!!!”

Fans and friends shared their support

Fans reacted with dismay at the announcement. One user wrote: “Going to miss seeing you with a partner. What was it Bruce [Forsyth] used to say, ‘You’re my favourite?’ Good luck in Spain xx.”

Another wrote: “Will miss you, miss watching your choreography and teaching a partner but glad we’ll still get to see you dance.”

Another asked where people in the UK can watch the Spanish show, while one offered him congratulations on getting asked back as a judge, adding: “You have to do what’s best for you, your career, and your family.”

One more said: “Was hoping you would win this year, you deserve it.”

His fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, backed his decision by writing: “Vamos! Very proud,” alongside a series of heart emojis. He met the former actress on Strictly in 2017, and the pair have two children together.

Many of his fellow Strictly professionals, including Nikita Kuzmin, Johannes Radebe and Nancy Xu, supported their friend in the comments as well.

Gorka would ‘love’ to be a Strictly judge

Last year, Gorka said that he’d “love” to become a judge on Strictly one day, telling Entertainment Daily: “Who knows, now that I’ve been judging in Spain, maybe one day if there’s a free space maybe I could be the Spanish judge. Be like Bruno [Tonioli] but with the Spanish accent!”

The dancer added: “I did it in Spain and it was an amazing experience. I loved it. It gave me a lot of experience also and knowledge now when I have to go back to choreograph and be the dancer with the celeb, I know what the judges want to see.”

He would follow in the footsteps of Anton Du Beke, who was a dancer for the first 18 series before joining the judging panel in 2021, initially as a replacement for Bruno due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

