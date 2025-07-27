Strictly Come Dancing announces two new professional dancers for 2025 series

The BBC has announced that the upcoming 2025 Strictly Come Dancing series will welcome two new professional dancers.

The upcoming series, which is set to launch in Autumn, has already announced that all four panelists — Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood — will be returning.

However, as far as pro dancers go, two newbies are being added into the mix…

While we wait for the 2025 line-up, the Strictly panel will remain the same this series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 announces new professional dancers

Announced today (July 27) by the BBC, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon are joining the show.

Alexis was born in America and is best known for winning So You Think You Can Dance in 2022. She became the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to be crowned America’s Favourite Dancer.

“I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK,” she said.

Julian, on the other hand, was born in Australia and has specialised in Ballroom and Latin American since the age of 10. He has appeared as a pro dancer on the Aussie edition of Dancing With The Stars for three series. He has also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.

“Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who’ve been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!” he shared.

Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon join Strictly (Credit: BBC)

‘We know viewers are going to love getting to know them’

Executive Producer at the BBC, Sarah James, explained that the corporation has been “big fans” of both for some time.

“They’re two incredible dancers with bright futures ahead of them, and we know viewers are going to love getting to know them both,” she added.

With Alexis and Julian now officially in the mix, they will join the show’s already star-studded cast: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

While the judges and dancers have been confirmed, the 2025 line-up has yet to be announced.

