Everything we know about Strictly 2025 – two new pro dancers; ‘off-the-charts’ line-up; Tess Daly’s ‘stresses’

The 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner – but what can fans expect?

It’s fair to say excitement has been building around the beloved BBC show for the past few months.

Since its debut in 2004, Strictly has become a staple on screens, going from strength to strength. Last year’s series saw comedian Chris McCausland and pro dancer Dianne Buswell take home the trophy.

But who are the famous faces rumoured to be taking part in the new series? And what dancers are coming back? Here, ED! takes a look at everything we know about the 2025 Strictly series.

Amy Dowden is back for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Two new pro dancers on Strictly 2025

In April, the Strictly pro dancer line-up was announced, with the likes of Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Nikita Kuzmin, Katya Jones and Karen Hauer all confirmed to be returning.

Amy Dowden will also be back, after she was forced to drop out last year after a foot injury.

What’s more, this week, head judge Shirley Ballas appeared on This Morning, and teased what fans can expect on the upcoming series.

The TV favourite confirmed that two new pro dancers are joining the show.

“I can tell you that we have two new professionals joining the show and they are amazing,” she shared.

Their identities haven’t yet been revealed…

Dani is reportedly heading on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly 2025 has an ‘off-the-charts’ line-up

Rumours have been circulating for months about who could be set to take part in the 2025 series of Strictly.

In June, it was reported reality star Dani Dyer had signed up for the BBC show. Dani – daughter of Danny Dyer – found fame in the 2018 series of Love Island.

Meanwhile, more recently, Neighbours legend, Stefan Dennis who featured on the soap on and off since its launch in 1985, reportedly signed up for the new series too.

And on This Morning, Shirley also teased the new line-up and said: “There’s a few little changes — you know they do little things every year. But we’ve got the cast of all cast. It’s going to be off the charts!”

Tess is returning to host (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly reveals Strictly ‘stresses’

Strictly co-host Tess Daly recently opened up about the stresses of hosting the show ahead of its return.

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, she said: “It’s real, we do not contrive reality. You’re watching it in real time. If someone falls being brought down from the ceiling on a wire into a Paso Doble… I’m on standby with a contingency card, every single routine, just in case something goes wrong.

“In case the music goes wrong and the band has to start again, in case someone gets stuck coming down on a wire, in case someone jumps into someone’s arms and doesn’t quite make it and falls. There’s always a contingency.”

Tess also shared that she finds it stressful when the show heads to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for one week. This is because the BBC set is more “elaborate and ambitious”.

When asked if hosting Strictly is stressful, Tess said: “Yeah, especially in Blackpool because it’s a huge venue and the sets are a lot more elaborate and ambitious, and a lot more could go wrong.

“I’m a lot further away from the floor, so I have to canter in those heels at speed, poised with a contingency card just in case something happens or the props aren’t ready.”

