The professional dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025 have been revealed by the BBC.

In a surprising turn of events, all of the dancers who took part in the 2024 series are returning. However, the BBC has revealed that two new professional dancers will be joining the show.

In a statement shared today (April 11), the BBC revealed that all 18 dancers from the previous series will return. These include winner Dianne Buswell and returning pro Aljaz Skorjanec.

Amy Dowden also returns to the BBC ballroom, having pulled out of the last series due to injury.

Amy Dowden is back for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Full list of professional dancers returning for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

The full line-up of dancers signed up to appear are: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

As well as that, two brand-new professional dancers are joining the lineup. The BBC said the new pros will be revealed closer to the return of the show in the autumn.

Vito Coppola is also back (Credit: BBC)

‘Excitement building’

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: “The excitement is already building ahead of the new series. And, in addition to welcoming back our fantastic returning pros, we are looking forward to welcoming two brand-new professional dancers to the lineup.”

Sarah added that they “will help bring another unforgettable series of dazzling dance and loads more besides to viewers later in 2025”.

Strictly winner Dianne Buswell is also back (Credit: BBC)

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC added: “The Strictly Professional Dancers are the beating heart of the programme, showcasing to viewers in every corner of the UK their world-class talent by lighting up the famous Strictly ballroom every Saturday and Sunday night. Here’s to another fab-u-lous series!”

Strictly airs on BBC One this autumn.

