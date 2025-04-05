Strictly stars Janette Manrara and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, have been forced to leave their dream home, just two years after moving in.

Janette, 41, and Aljaz, 35, have decided to put their careers first and move back down South, and have branded the experience of moving as “absolutely awful”.

Aljaz and Janette have left Cheshire (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec move home

In a new interview with The Mirror, Aljax and Janette have revealed that they’ve been forced to move out of their dream home.

The Strictly couple – who tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed daughter Lyra in 2023 – moved into their house in Cheshire just two years ago.

However, the commute, as well as the time-consuming nature of their jobs, has forced them to make the difficult decision to move back down south.

We spent some very, very minimal time together as a family.

Speaking about the move, Aljaz described it as being “absolutely awful”.

He then added that moving is “very stressful” as it is, and with a toddler, it makes it even more so.

Speaking about the move, they explained that Aljaz’s return to Strictly, as well as Janette commuting twice a week to host It Takes Two, made things difficult.

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec on moving back down south

“It was a mix of two things. Obviously, we loved being up north and we fell in love with the house because that was the first home that Lyra lived in. A lot of her first moments were all in that house. There were just so many beautiful memories in that house and the people up north are just such incredibly kind, warm, loving people. There’s a real sense of community there,” Janette said.

“We tried it this year with me commuting to London for It Takes Two and Aljaz staying down in London for the whole series of Strictly. In retrospect, we spent some very, very minimal time together as a family. Lyra and I were traveling up and down twice a week, staying in hotel rooms to try and make it work,” she said.

‘Just not feasible’

Janette then continued, saying it was just wasn’t “sustainable”.

“Because the priority is family and spending time together and Lyra’s well-being and that is not going to be sustainable if Aljaz is going back to Strictly, which hopefully he is. So we thought it’s better to be closer to London and at least we have slightly more guarantee that Lyra will have a bit more normalcy in her life. She’ll be home, she’ll be going to the same nursery, she’ll be in the same kind of routine, and then we’ll get to really spend more time together as a family than not,” she said.

She then added that they would “never say never” to moving back up north.

