Strictly star Janette Manrara has opened up about a “scary” decision she recently had to make regarding her young family with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Appearing on The One Show last night (February 20), the Strictly pro revealed that she and husband Aljaz will be having some time apart while she embarks on a big new career move.

Janette Manrara shares one-year-old Lyra with husband Aljaz (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara heading on tour without husband Aljaz

Just as the Strictly Live Tour wraps up, there’s no rest for the wicked, as show favourite Janette will be straight back on the road for another exciting project. This time she’ll be off making her theatre debut in a nationwide tour of Chicago.

A “career highlight” for Janette, although she has also revealed feeling ‘scared’ by the impact it will have on her husband and one-year-old daughter, Lyra.

As The One Show host Roman Kemp asked Janette Manrara if husband Aljaz and Lyra would be “coming down” to join her, Janette opened up.

I’m flying home on days off just to cuddle her as much as I can.

“That’s what kind of… not worries me but scares me a little bit, because it’s a long contract and to be away from her,” she revealed, adding: “Aljaz is going to come to as many venues and cities as he possibly can, Blackpool being one them.”

“We’re going to go back to Blackpool and I’ve been there only with Strictly so it’ll be interesting to go now with Chicago,” she went on. “But yeah, they’re going to come with me as much as possible.

“And I’m flying home on days off just to cuddle her as much as I can.”

Janette opened up on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ronan’s co-host and mum-of-three Alex Jones appeared to sympathise.

She agreed with Janette, adding: “It’s the balance isn’t it?”

Janette takes on the role of Roxie Hart in the touring version of Chicago from March 3.

