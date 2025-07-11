All the stars having babies this summer from Danny Miller and Pixie Lott to Vick Hope

So many celebrity babies are on the way, from Emmerdale star Danny Miller, BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope to Morning Live host Michelle Ackerely.

Here, we list all the pregnant stars this summer and how far gone some of them are…

Olivia Bowen

In February, former Love Island star Olivia Bowen announced she and her husband Alex Bowen were expecting their second child.

“A moment, a love,” the couple shared on Instagram. “Baby no2 – we’re waiting for you.” In 2022, they welcomed their son, Abel.

In her latest pregnancy update, Olivia admitted it has “been nothing short of a whirlwind” as she prepares to give birth to another child.

With her bump appearing huge, it seems the TV star could be giving birth any day now…

Celebrity babies: Danny Miller

In April, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller announced that he and his wife, Steph Jones, are expecting their third child.

On Wednesday (July 9), the I’m A Celeb winner praised Steph in a heartfelt Instagram post. While attaching a photo of her glowing with a huge bump, he wrote: “How this beautiful woman keeps going, I do not know. Literally waiting for our new addition and nothings changed.”

“Up and at it first thing to sort out two toddlers under 4, three including me (lolz) – taking them to 736.7 classes a day, nursery, gymnastics, swimming, you name it. Does not sit down.”

“But I know she’s at term, but FFS any chance of putting the kettle on,” Danny joked, adding: “Other than that huge bump you’d never know.. I am so lucky to have this woman in my life. As are our children.”

Like Olivia, Steph is expected to give birth any day, as Danny revealed her pregnancy has reached full term.

Elliott Wright

TOWIE star Elliott Wright has announced that he and his wife Sadie are having another baby.

The TV personality, who is the cousin of Mark Wright, got engaged to Sadie in 2016. A year later, the pair tied the knot.

Before his relationship with his wife, Elliott already had a son, Elliott Jr, 17, and a daughter, Olivia, 15, from a previous relationship. However, since exchanging vows with Sadie, they have started their own family, welcoming sons Billy, six, and John, two.

In April, Elliott revealed the family was “expanding”, adding: “Another baby to love and adore, summer 25. Family of 7.”

Laura Adlington

Great British Bake Off star Laura Adlington revealed she was having a baby in April with husband Matt.

Two months later, she confirmed they were expecting a baby boy.

“After nine years of infertility, we are very excited (and still a bit in shock) to be expecting our little IVF miracle in October,” Laura shared in her initial announcement.

“I know announcements like this can be really painful, especially if you’re in the thick of waiting or grieving, so please feel free to mute or unfollow if you need to and know I’m sending so much love your way,” she added.

At the end of June, Laura revealed she was halfway through her pregnancy journey.

“Some days it still doesn’t feel quite real, and if I’m honest I still feel like I’m living in a dream,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Celebrity babies: Olly Murs

In April, chart-topping singer Olly Murs announced he and his wife, Amelia, were having a second child.

In a black and white video, the family of three was captured walking through the park with Olly’s daughter Madison sitting on his shoulders.

The toddler wore a denim jacket that had the words “BIG SIS” printed on the back. Wife Amelia, however, could be seen holding pictures of the recent baby scan.

“We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way,” they shared.

Vick Hope

After much speculation, Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope announced that she and Scottish hitmaking husband Calvin Harris were having a baby together.

Following rumours that she was pregnant, Vick finally confirmed the news before leaving to go on maternity leave. While hosting her show with Jamie Laing in May, she told listeners: “I should say that this is my final week. I wanted to share that with you because we’ve had such a lovely time over the last few weeks. That time is coming to an end for a bit because I’m going on maternity leave next week.”

With Vick and Calvin both being notoriously private about their relationship, it is likely Vick might have already popped the little one out. But we’ll wait for her to confirm when she’s ready to!

Vick confirmed she was pregnant the day before she went on maternity leave (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity babies: Michelle Ackerely

Morning Live star Michelle Ackerely was beaming with joy when she announced on the show in May that she was pregnant with her first child.

At the time, she was five months pregnant. However, Michelle has since revealed she and her husband, Ben, are having a baby girl in October.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I told my husband, and he said this is a baby miracle,” she told HELLO!

“I remember coming home after Morning Live, and thinking: ‘It doesn’t feel normal,’ so I did a pregnancy test just in case,” Michelle continued.

“It’s been really difficult with the morning sickness and crazy headaches, and Ben’s been so supportive. He’s going to be an amazing dad.”

Michelle is expecting a girl in October (Credit: Instagram)

Liz McClarnon

Atomic Kitten singer surprised fans in May when she and her husband, Peter, were having a baby through IVF.

For her moving announcement, the Whole Again hitmaker was captured sitting on a bench from behind. As emotional music played in the background, she got up and showed off her huge baby bump while wearing dungarees.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you… And I’ve mostly kept myself off social media because sometimes it was hard to smile… But after years of sometimes quite painful IVF and quite dark times,” Liz wrote over the clip.

The following month, Liz appeared on Loose Women and revealed she and Peter are expecting a boy.

Celebrity babies: Pixie Lott

Singer Pixie Lott announced she and her model husband, Oliver Cheshire, 37, were expecting their second child last month while performing at Mighty Hoopla in London.

The married couple welcomed their first child, son Albert, in 2023.

In her latest pregnancy update, Pixie, who is already reportedly six months gone, stunned fans in a strapless, ripped red dress. Going barefoot for the occasion, Pixie posed in a hotel setting while holding on to her growing bump.

“bump summer,” the Boys And Girls hitmaker wrote in her caption.

Jamie Laing

Just like his Radio 1 co-host Vick Hope, Jamie Laing is also expecting his first child.

Announcing the huge news in June, the former Made In Chelsea star filmed his wife, Sophie Habboo, having an ultrasound scan.

The pair tied the knot in 2023.

Celebrity babies: Katherine Ryan

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan announced to fans that she was having a fourth child last month.

The former Masked Singer star is already mum to son Fred, three, daughter Fenna, two, with her husband Bobby. She also has a 15-year-old daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.

She previously opened up about wanting more children before the announcement. Katherine explained: “We are so blessed to have the kids that we do have. Having children is not for everyone, but I personally really like making people. I think it’s a superpower, if you can do it.”

Lee Ryan

In June, Blue singer Lee Ryan revealed he was expanding his family once again with baby number six.

The One Love hitmaker is a father to daughter Bluebell, 18, with Jessica Keevil, and daughter Rayn, 16, with ex Samantha Miller. Lee has since started a family with his wife, Verity, who he married in 2022. The couple previously welcomed children in 2023, 2022 and 2021, sharing two girls and a boy.

On TikTok, Lee announced Verity was pregnant last month. While sharing a photo of him holding onto her bump, he wrote: “”Oooops we did it again” baby number 4 on the way to add to our lovely little family! Another vibe to join the tribe.”

