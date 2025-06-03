Sophie Habboo, the wife of Jamie Laing, is pregnant with their first child together, the couple has announced today (Tuesday, June 3).

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, shared the exciting news on Instagram earlier this morning.

Sophie Habboo pregnant with first child as Jamie Laing shares heartwarming video

In an Instagram video for their combined 2.5 million followers to see, Sophie and Jamie revealed that they’re set to become a family of three.

In the video, Strictly 2020 star Jamie, who is behind the camera, is filming his wife as she has an ultrasound scan.

“How you feeling?” Made in Chelsea star Jamie asks as Sophie lies down for the scan. “Good,” she replies, smiling. “Oh my god,” Jamie then says.

The next clip shows Sophie having her scan.

“Jamie, it’s right there,” she says, pointing at a screen. In their ultrasound on the screen, their baby can be seen!

“Are you kidding me?” Jamie gasps as he zooms in on the scan. “Oh my god!”

Sophie can then be seen with a huge smile as the couple hear their baby’s heartbeat.

Jamie captioned the post with a simple love heart emoji.

Sophie and Jamie are having a baby! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sophie Habboo pregnant

Thousands of Jamie and Sophie’s fans and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

“Omg congratulations guys so so exciting,” Strictly champion Dianne Buswell wrote.

“Ahhhh congratulations!!!” Strictly star Tasha Ghouri gushed.

“I can’t wait to be an auntie!!!” Sophie’s sister, Georgia, commented.

“The best news!! Congratulations guys! See you later for a massive hug!” This Morning star Mollie King then said.

“Omg!!!! This is the BEST news, congratulations you two,” I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison added.

“Congratulations guys!!!!” Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague then said.

Jamie and Sophie are on BBC Radio 1 together (Credit: Nearly Parents / YouTube)

Jamie and Sophie’s big career move

Sophie and Jamie’s baby joy comes just days after it was announced that they would be presenting the BBC Radio 1 Going Home show together.

Jamie usually hosts the Going Home show between 3.30pm-6pm alongside Vick Hope on Mondays through to Wednesdays.

However, with Vick on maternity leave, Sophie will be joining her husband to co-host the show between June 2 and June 18. Their first show together was yesterday (Monday, June 2).

They have become the first married couple to co-host the show in BBC Radio 1’s history.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Radio 1 family…,” Sophie wrote on Instagram last week. “Turns out we’re the first ever Married couple to do it together, soooo I’m not too sure if that’s a good thing or bad thing – hopefully we don’t argue on the Radio!

“Get ready for the chaos – Catch you on Monday.”

