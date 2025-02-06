Love Island favourite Olivia Bowen has revealed her second pregnancy. The series two star is expecting her second bundle of joy with her husband Alex Bowen, whom she already shares son Abel with.

In an adorable message shared to social media, Olivia told her fans of the news.

Olivia is pregnant with her second child (Credit: Youtube)

Olivia Bowen pregnancy announcement

“A moment, a love,” the couple penned to Instagram. “Baby no2 – we’re waiting for you.”

The heartfelt clip shows Olivia gifting Alex a positive pregnancy test, while Abel is seen sporting a red jumper with the words ‘Big Brother 2025’ on the back.

In the adorable video, the family are also seen wearing matching pyjamas whilst gathered around the Christmas tree and showing off baby scan photos.

Olivia also cradles her growing bump in the scenes and Abel is filmed kissing her stomach.

The news comes after Olivia told OK! that she and Alex were trying for their second child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Olivia Bowen (@oliviadbowen)

Olivia Bowen and husband Alex share they are expecting second child

She told the publication: “Me and Al really do want another child, but I guess it’s just when it happens…We are trying for one, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on why it’s not happening or when it will.

“But I would love another one and Alex would as well, but two is the limit! It’s mad enough with one.”

Fans of the pair are of course over the moon, with former Love Island star Jessica Rose writing: “Congrats guys.”

The couple wed in 2018 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Celebs Go Dating star Ella Morgan penned: “Omg!!!!!! Congrats you guys!!! I’m so happy for you all!! Best news ever.”

Vicky Pattison gushed: “OMG…. the best news ever. Congratulations guys.”

Another follower wrote: “Look at me smiling from ear to ear! Congratulations.”

“Ahh congratulations beautiful family,” said another.

How sweet!

Olivia and Alex met on Love Island in 2016. They went on to get married in 2018 and welcomed Abel in 2022.

