Inside the downfall of Jack Fincham – drugs arrest, driving ban, jail term, axed by ITV, split from Dani Dyer

Jack Fincham has had a difficult few years since winning Love Island with Dani Dyer back in 2018.

From drug arrests to being dumped by Dani and now his jail sentence, here’s a closer look at the 33-year-old pen salesman’s downfall…

Jack and Dani found fame on Love Island in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Downfall of Jack Fincham – high hopes following Love Island win

In 2018, Jack shot to fame after appearing in the fourth series of Love Island. During his time in the villa, Jack fell in love with Dani Dyer, daughter of former EastEnders star Danny Dyer.

Together, Jack and Dani won the series, bagging £50,000 to share.

A few months after leaving the villa, Dani and Jack took a major step in their relationship by adopting a pup together. However, it was shortly after this that the wheels began to come off on their relationship.

In December 2018, Dani and Jack announced that they’d split – though this break-up proved to be a brief one, as they reunited later that month.

Dumped by Dani

In February 2019, Jack was caught doing cocaine on a night out whilst Dani was on holiday. Speaking to The Sun, Jack said: “I’ve made a mistake and I’m sorry for it and that’s the truth.”

In April 2019, Dani moved out of their home, though it was later revealed that she was moving into her own flat, despite them still being in a relationship.

Two months later their relationship officially came to an end.

Jack lost his gigs on ITV due to partying (Credit: ITV)

Axed by ITV

Following his stint on Love Island, Jack landed several jobs, including one helping present the competition segment on This Morning.

However, he was axed by ITV bosses after he failed to turn up to work one morning after a boozy night out.

“I’m still forever sorry about that. I went out and I didn’t wake up and it’s my own fault. I was working and I was having such a brilliant time doing the competitions with Andi Peters, having a whale of a time going all over Europe doing live tele,” he said on the Original Penguin podcast.

I remember they were just so angry. I was so apologetic, but that messed a lot of things up for me.

Jack then continued: “I was loving it. Instead of people coming up to me saying Love Island, they’d say ‘loved your competition the other day’.

“I remember they were just so angry. I was so apologetic, but that messed a lot of things up for me, and I’m still trying to come back from that now,” he then continued.

“It has impacted so much, but I’m a different person today and I think so much more. I’ve always only ever learned the hard way, unfortunately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf)

Downfall of Jack Fincham – drug arrest

In 2020, Jack became a father for the first time. However, 2020 also saw him spend time at The Haynes Clinic, as his drug addiction spiralled. His addiction issues persisted when in 2021 he was arrested for drug-driving.

The star was arrested again in 2023 for the same crime. He was handed a 36-month driving ban and given 60 hours of community service.

In an interview with The Sun in November 2023, Jack admitted that “death was on the cards for me, it was imminent” amid his drug addiction.

In March 2024, he was pulled over again by police whilst driving under the influence. This time he was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He is also now banned from driving until 2029 at the earliest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Fincham (@jack_charlesf)

Jail sentence

Earlier today (Wednesday, January 29) it was announced that Jack had been handed a six-week jail term.

Jack’s dog, Elvis – a Cane Corso who was “dangerously out-of-control” – bit a man called Robert Sudell in Swanley, Kent, back in September 2022.

He faced two counts of being in charge of a dangerous dog, with another incident occurring in Essex, in June 2024. However, no injury was reported on that occasion.

The former Love Island star pleaded guilty in Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court today.

He was sentenced to six weeks behind bars, and ordered to pay £3,680 in court fees, £200 compensation fee to Robert Sudell and £50 compensation fee to a second victim.

Jack was supported in court by his parents, brother and girlfriend, TOWIE star Chloe Brockett. Chloe reportedly broke down in tears when Jack was sentenced.

Jack bailed

However, late this afternoon, it was revealed that Jack’s legal team appealed the jail term. As a result, he has currently been freed on bail.

His lawyer told MailOnline: “We are disappointed that the Magistrates did not find it would be unjust to activate the Suspended Sentence Order. However, the case remains finely poised, and we are optimistic that in the fullness of time, the Crown Court will uphold Mr Fincham’s appeal.”

The team also confirmed that Fincham has been released on bail on the condition that he reports to the police station once a week.

Read more: Strictly fans deliver verdict on Wynne Evans’ future following ‘inappropriate behaviour’ scandal

What do you think of Jack’s sentencing? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix