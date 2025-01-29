Jack Fincham, reality star and ex-boyfriend of Dani Dyer, has been sent to jail.

The Love Island star has been sentenced to six weeks in prison for allowing his “dangerously out-of-control” dog, Elvis, to bite a man.

The Love Island winner, who snatched the villa crown alongside Dani in 2018, pleaded guilty at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court today after his Cane Corso injured Robert Sudell in Swanley, Kent, in September 2022.

Dani Dyer’s ex Jack Fincham jailed

Fincham faced two counts of being in charge of a dangerous dog with another incident occurring in Essex, in June 2024 – although no injury was reported on that occasion.

The TV star has also been told to pay £3,680 to the courts, including a £200 compensation fee to Robert Sudell and £50 compensation fee to a second victim, reports MailOnline.

Fincham is also expected to pay £400 per month upon release from jail.

Jack Fincham was supported by his parents, brother and on-off Towie star girlfriend Chloe Brockett. Reports claim Chloe broke down in tears following the verdict. Fincham was then led away to a cell.

Jack Fincham’s downward spiral

Jack Fincham’s TV career fizzled out in recent years after his Love Island win in 2018. His rise to fame came at a cost, leaving the star in a downward spiral – including other charges for criminal behaviour.

Jack Fincham recently faced two counts of driving under the influence of drugs. He was left with a 36-month driving ban, 60 hours of community service and a stint in rehab.

The star previously bagged a coveted presenting spot on This Morning but was axed after failing to turn up. Speaking on the Under The Surface podcast, Jack said it was his “biggest mistake”.

He said: “I’m still forever sorry about that. I went out and I didn’t wake up and it’s my own fault.”

Jack has since returned to the job he had before entering the villa. He works at AJ Office Supplies in London selling pens.

