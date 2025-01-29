Loose Women star Charlene White has shared her grief following the death of her best friend, Darrell.

The news anchor posted a heartbreaking tribute to the pal she called her “brother” on Instagram earlier today (January 29).

As a result, Charlene has been flooded with support, with her Loose Women ladies stepping in to offer their support.

Loose Women anchor Charlene White has shared her grief following the death of her best friend (Credit: YouTube)

Charlene White in heartbreaking tribute to best friend

Earlier today, Charlene shared a carousel of pictures of herself with Darrell. Alongside the snaps, she shared a heartbreaking tribute.

Charlene said: “There will be many of you who will aware of me talking about one of my oldest and best friends Darrell @djoptic and his mission to beat the enemy which is Sarcoma cancer.

Message your besties and let them know how much they are loved.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, four and a half years after he was diagnosed, after a week of saying goodbyes to those he loved, sharing stories and banter, he took his final breath surrounded by his wonderful wife @mrsamymcdonald and children Maya and Theo.”

She continued: “He has been my brother since we met at 16 years old. I was the best man at his wedding, and godmother to his eldest. The nonsense our little crew would get up to was hilarious back in the day. He was there for every milestone. My heart is broken into a million pieces.”

‘He was quite simply, amazing’

Charlene also reflected on Darrell’s kindness and bravery as he raised awareness for the disease.

“He was by far one of the kindest men I’ve ever met,” she shared. “And throughout his treatment he made it his mission to shine a light on Sarcoma alongside @sarcoma_uk in the hope no other family had to go through what he and his family went through: raising awareness, raising money, educating doctors. He was quite simply, amazing.”

She then sent her love to his grieving family, saying: “His wife @mrsamymcdonald is honestly the best of all of us. I’ve watched her in awe over the past four years. I wish I could hug her pain away, because at this point life just feels very very unfair.”

Charlene then added: “I’m returning to work today, because I just don’t know what else to do tbh. Grief can sometimes just make you feel a little lost.”

Poignantly, she concluded: “Message your besties and let them know how much they are loved xx.”

Loose Women stars share support for Charlene White

Charlene’s Loose Women ladies were quick to shower her with support.

Ruth Langsford said: “I’m so sorry Charlene. Grief is sadly the price we pay for love. You know you will be held and supported by everyone @loosewomen My condolences to Darrell’s family and sending you a massive hug.”

Judi Love commented: “Hun I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and his beautiful family during this difficult time.”

Breaking from her own grief after the loss of sister Linda, Coleen Nolan said: “So deeply sorry Charlene for the loss of your friend… thinking of you and sending a big hug.”

GK Barry added a row of red love hearts in support. And Katie Piper added: “Sending you love.”

