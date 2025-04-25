Danny Jones’ wife Georgia shares intimate injury in rare sex life confession

Georgia Jones, the wife of McFly frontman Danny Jones, has opened up about a deeply personal and rarely discussed injury she sustained during childbirth.

She shared the shocking detail in a candid episode of her podcast Mum’s The Word.

Georgia, 38, who married Danny in 2014, gave birth to their son Cooper in January 2018 during a rapid three-hour labour. However, the experience left her with a painful and intimate trauma.

Danny and Georgia have been married since 2014 (Credit: Cover Images)

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia opens up about intimate injury

“When Cooper came out – and you know how they’ve got long nails when they first come out – he hooked onto my clitoris and tore it,” she revealed.

“I had to have a stitch in my clitoris. He hooked on, somehow he hooked on – but he’s not damaged it,” she said. Georgia then shared: “It’s almost more sensitive, if anything.”

The confession sheds light on one of the lesser-known complications of childbirth.

While extremely rare, clitoral tears can occur in about 0.5% of vaginal births.

However, experts note it’s also possible that a medical instrument or procedure may have inadvertently caused the tear.

Despite the discomfort of recounting such an intimate injury, Georgia’s openness has been praised by listeners for helping to break down taboos around women’s postnatal experiences.

However, the vulnerable revelation comes at a particularly turbulent time for the couple.

Danny made headlines after he was spotted kissing Love Island star Maura (Credit: Cover Images)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ kiss

Just weeks before Georgia’s candid confession aired, her husband, Danny, was embroiled in a scandal involving Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Danny, 39, and Maura, 34, shared a ‘drunken kiss’ at a BRIT Awards after-party, while Georgia was reportedly at home with their son.

The story escalated further when the pair were spotted sharing wine at London’s Nobu Hotel until 6am.

A video circulating online appeared to show Danny and Maura gazing affectionately at each other before disappearing into a curtained-off section of the hotel bar.

Following public backlash, Danny issued an apology. The singer expressed remorse for putting Georgia in such a humiliating position.

‘We are different’

The couple has remained tight-lipped about the current state of their relationship. However, Georgia previously spoke on her podcast about the differences between men and women.

“I think women think a certain way. And I think men just don’t think a certain way, which is fine,” she said.

“We are different; we are. I think that is the problem. I think we both need to realise that the other one doesn’t think that way.”

