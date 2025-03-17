Danny Jones’ wife, Georgia, has reportedly moved out of the family home – despite her husband’s apology following his ‘kiss’ with Maura Higgins.

The news comes after it was reported that Georgia, 38, hadn’t forgiven her husband just yet for his actions…

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia moves out following his apology

Georgia Jones has reportedly moved out of the family home she shares with Danny and their son, Cooper. She is believed to have moved in with a pal in London.

This is despite her and Danny being snapped together last week, as well as Danny issuing a grovelling public apology.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Danny and Georgia may still be married but they’re not together and she is working out what she wants to do.

“She has been hugely hurt and embarrassed by everything and told Danny she needed to get away. She has been staying with her friend Rose since Wednesday, ” they then continued.

The source then went on to say that Georgia is “no pushover”, something Danny is very aware of. They then added that they’re still talking about how to move forward.

‘They’re not together’

The source continued, saying that no one knows what will happen. They explained that Georgia and Danny’s relationship has never been in crisis before and there is still a “lot to work out”.

They then added that despite Georgia still wearing her wedding ring, she and Danny are not together at the moment and are spending time apart.

Georgia was reportedly seen with her pal, Rose, shopping on Friday (March 14), and was seen drinking champagne in the sun on Saturday (March 15).

“Georgia has been supported by her closest friends since this all happened. It has been the most difficult period in her life and she just needs time to work out what she wants to do and what is best for them as a family,” they then added.

Since the kiss scandal, Georgia has cancelled work commitments, including the podcast she hosts alongside Kelsey Parker.

ED! has contacted Georgia and Danny’s reps for comment.

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia hasn’t forgiven star yet despite apology

The news comes the day after it was reported that Georgia hasn’t forgiven her husband just yet.

Speaking to The Sun, a source alleged: “They are keen to work through things together and move on. But Georgia does not want people to think she’s a pushover and that all is forgiven already.

“She was concerned that the photos of her and Danny together gave the impression that everything is fine when that is very much not the case,” they then added.

