Maura Higgins is yet to say sorry for her ‘boozy kiss’ with Danny Jones at the BRITs afterparty, and sources have now ‘revealed’ the reason behind her silence.

I’m A Celebrity star Maura has fled the UK for an “exciting project” in Los Angeles. She returned to social media for the first time following the controversy earlier this week to announce her travel plans.

However, she’s yet to address the ‘kiss’. Here’s why…

Maura has fled the UK amid the furore over Danny Jones’ kiss (Credit: ITV)

Why Maura Higgins won’t say sorry for Danny Jones ‘kiss’

Maura has been severely criticised for appearing to lock lips with a married man. Danny’s wife, Georgia, is reportedly “humiliated and struggling” after learning about her husband’s antics.

Now, sources have ‘revealed’ why Maura has remained tight-lipped, despite mounting pressure to speak up.

The Sun claims “insiders close to Maura’s camp believe she can’t speak out until Danny breaks his silence” on the scandal.

Maura is deliberately shying away because she just wants to ride out this furore.

A source has also claimed she’s keeping a low profile because she dislikes the “negative” attention she’s receiving.

Maura Higgins is ‘lying low’

They claimed: “Normally with Maura, everywhere she goes, it’s tagged on social media – be it a restaurant, event or city – she likes people knowing where she is. But Maura is deliberately shying away because she just wants to ride out this furore.”

The negative comments about her involvement with a married man have “hurt her bad”, the source claimed.

The insider added: “She would also have consumed every word written about this story, totally absorbing the coverage which makes it worse. No wonder she’s fled the country.”

Maura and Danny were campmates on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splash News)

Love Island star ‘lying low’

Maura previously shared her secret to dealing with rumours about her personal life. The 34 year old admitted she usually says nothing so that the story dies out more quickly.

Meanwhile, an insider claimed that Danny and Maura both insist their kissing “was totally innocent and nothing meaningful.”

“They got on really well in the jungle and it’s just foolish that they let themselves get caught up in something after a big party night, especially so publicly,” they claimed.

Read more: Danny Jones and wife Georgia make big decision about their future

So what do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.