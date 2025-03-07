Danny Jones’ wife Georgia is ‘humiliated and struggling’ after Maura Higgins ‘drunken kiss’ is a ‘step too far’

Georgia Jones, McFly and I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones‘ wife, is said to be “mortified” at how his ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins has “played out”.

According to reports, Georgie has pulled out of upcoming work engagements amid her “humiliation” at last Saturday’s BRITs after her hubby and Love Island’s Maura allegedly locked lips.

And despite Danny, 38, reportedly offering a “grovelling apology” to his wife of 11 years, those close to Georgia are said to doubt whether that may be enough to save their marriage.

Georgia Jones received a ‘grovelling apology’, report claims (Credit: YouTube)

Danny Jones’ wife Georgia is ‘prioritising her family’

“She’s more forgiving than most,” an unidentified friend is said to have told the tabloid. “But this might be one step too far.”

Mum-of-one Georgia was scheduled to participate in an event in London alongside other celebrity mums this weekend. The appearance, in which she was expected to share tips on motherhood in front of an audience, was also due to feature on her Mum’s The Word podcast.

However, former Miss England Georgia – who shares son Cooper, 7, with Danny – is said to be prioritising her family.

Georgia Jones and Danny Jones have been married for 11 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Not what she needs right now’

The pal is said to have added: “Georgia is trying to find a way forward for her family. Sitting down for a Q & A in front of a live audience is not what she needs right now.

“She is mortified at how this has all played out and can’t help but feel humiliated. It’s blown apart her world. The idea of doing any more work in the near future is also something she couldn’t bear to think about right now.”

ED! has approached representatives for Georgia Jones and Danny Jones for comment.

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones pictured last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins

Claims surfaced over the weekend that Danny and Maura – both campmates on the 2024 series of I’m A Celeb – were seen ‘kissing’ just before 3am at an afterparty hosted by Universal Music.

They are said to have left the private bash in separate cars.

Reports earlier this week suggested Georgia was keen to “move past” allegations.

An insider reportedly said to The Sun: “This saga has been embarrassing and Danny had a lot of explaining to do.”

They added: “Danny and Georgia have been together for a long time and have spoken about that night. They are keen to just move past it and get on with their lives.

“Danny and Georgia are both committed to each other and are moving on with their lives.”

