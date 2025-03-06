Danny Jones and wife Georgia ‘keen to move on’ after ‘having crisis talks’ over Maura ‘kiss’

Danny Jones and wife Georgia reportedly held “crisis talks” following his ‘drunken kiss’ with Maura Higgins – but now want to ‘move past it’.

The McFly star is embroiled in scandal at the moment after being spotted allegedly kissing Maura at a BRITs afterparty over the weekend. The pair met on I’m A Celebrity last year, and seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

Danny is married to Georgia – and they share a son, Cooper, born in 2018. Neither Georgia nor Danny have spoken in public since the ‘kissing’ video made its rounds online.

However, it’s now been claimed Georgia has forgiven her husband following the “embarrassing” saga.

Danny and Maura shared a ‘kiss’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones ‘kissed’ Maura at the BRITs

Georgia married McFly star Danny in 2014 after they began dating nearly four years prior. The pair welcomed a son, Cooper, in 2018, and appeared to be the perfect on-screen family.

However, headlines have suggested otherwise after Danny was caught having a ‘drunken kiss’ at the BRITs with I’m A Celeb campmate Maura Higgins – who he met on the show.

But now, amid the “embarrassing” ordeal for Georgia, a source has claimed that she is keen to “move past it and get on with their lives”.

The pair are reportedly ‘keen to move on’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and wife Georgia ‘make decision about future’

An insider alleged to The Sun: “This saga has been embarrassing and Danny had a lot of explaining to do.”

They added: “Danny and Georgia have been together for a long time and have spoken about that night. They are keen to just move past it and get on with their lives.

This saga has been embarrassing and Danny had a lot of explaining to do.

“Danny and Georgia are both committed to each other and are moving on with their lives.”

ED! UK have contacted reps for Danny and Georgia for comment.

‘They have a son to consider’

Georgia has yet to address the alleged kiss. In her most recent podcast – Mum’s the Word – she failed to mention her husband once. However, it’s unclear when the episode was recorded. She had cancelled an upcoming work commitment, though.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Danny could be in “damage control” mode following the alleged kiss.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, psychologist and relationship expert Jessen James said: “Danny is most likely in full damage control mode. He may be trying to reassure Georgia behind closed doors, saying it was a mistake.

“Publicly, we might see a carefully worded statement or a show of unity – maybe a loved-up family photo, to remind people they are still together. They have a son to consider,” he then said.

Read more: Tom Fletcher left ‘humiliated’ by Danny Jones’ ‘kiss’ with Maura Higgins

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.