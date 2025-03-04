Danny Jones will have gone in to “full damage control mode” after the Maura Higgins ‘kiss’ video was released, one expert has claimed.

Yesterday (March 3), fans were left “gutted” for Danny’s wife of 11 years, Georgia, after The Sun shared a video of him seemingly cosying up to Maura. The pair met on I’m A Celebrity last year, and seemed to enjoy each other’s company at the BRITs.

Earlier today, it was revealed that, after the ‘kiss’ is said to have happened, they headed home separately, with Maura alone in a taxi.

Now, in an exclusive chat with ED!, psychologist and relationship expert Jessen James has claimed that Danny will be spending time trying to “reassure” his wife after her “trust was broken”.

Danny Jones wife ’embarrassed’ after Maura ‘kiss’

Jessen James exclusively chatted to ED! about what both Danny and Georgia will be feeling at this stage. He also revealed how they may decide to move forward. Jessen also told how Danny’s wife may be feeling after seeing the video… And, as expected, it’s not good.

He explained: “This is a pretty messy situation for Danny and Georgia. It’s one thing to deal with relationship issues privately. But when the whole world is watching, it stings even more.

“She [Georgia] is only human and the mind is likely feeling a whole range of emotions right now. Their public image has always been so family-friendly. To have this implode in the way it did can come as a shock. She will need time to process this.”

As for why the mum of one hasn’t commented on her husband’s scandal publicly yet, Jessen believes she is in “survival mode” trying to process all that’s happened.

He said: “Events like this trigger a deep emotional response because they tap into our fundamental need for security and trust in relationships. When those foundations are shaken the brain can go into survival mode. It is natural over-analyse every detail and react with heightened emotions.”

But for the McFly star himself, that’s a whole other story. After his “drunken kiss” with Maura went viral, Jessen believes he may be trying to fix things with Georgia first, before he comments on the situation publicly.

And if Georgia is to forgive Danny for any misdemeanor, Jessen believes the once-adored family may put on unity for the public to lessen any talk of them potentially splitting.

Danny Jones in ‘full damage control’ now

“Danny is most likely in full damage control mode. He may be trying to reassure Georgia behind closed doors, saying it was a mistake. Publicly, we might see a carefully-worded statement or a show of unity – maybe a loved-up family photo, to remind people they are still together. They have a son to consider.”

However, their family-friendly image may be facing damage beyond repair – depending on if Georgia forgives him or not. While he was in the jungle, fans gushed at how he would speak so lovingly about his seven-year-old son, and his wife.

Jessen added: “If Georgia stands by him, and they present a united front, people will move on eventually. But if she distances herself or seems visibly upset, then cracks will be harder to ignore.

“Trust takes time to rebuild. And in any relationship, once that comes into question, it can leave lasting doubts that are difficult to shake.”

After the video broke, comments of Georgia’s from 2019 resurfaced, where she explained she and Danny had a “sex-less” marriage after they had Cooper. And, more recently, she headed on a solo-trip to de-stress after “solo parenting” their son while Danny was in the jungle.

And just days before the alleged kiss, Danny spoke on Rob Beckett’s Parenting Hell podcast about how they are “done” with one child, even though they previously wanted more. He also joked about leaving his former beauty queen wife.

