What happened after Danny Jones’ ‘kiss’ with Maura Higgins revealed by fellow BRITs partygoer

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins were filmed seemingly sharing a ‘kiss’ at the BRITs after-party. And it’s now been alleged that the pair looked cosy hours before the video of the moment was taken.

In a video published online, the I’m A Celebrity co-stars were seen sharing a “drunken kiss” at a BRITs bash. And they allegedly spent hours together throughout the night.

Danny has been married his wife Georgia from 2014. The pair share a seven-year-old son, Cooper together.

Maura and Danny were ‘cosy’ all night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Jones and Maura ‘kiss’

According to the Mail Online, a BRITs partygoer noted how Danny and Maura were putting on a “cosy display” throughout the night.

The source explained that, in the “early hours of the morning” Maura was just “kick-starting her night” and sat beside Danny and “another female”.

It’s believed the pair stayed in their booth for “most of the night”, where they were “laughing and chatting away”. And then another jungle star, Oti Mabuse, temporarily joined them.

MailOnline continued: “The trio seemed happier than ever. Maura rested her head on Danny’s shoulder, while a pal snapped a picture of them. Oti later circled the room, leaving Maura and Danny to put on a cosy display whispering between themselves.”

It’s believed that Danny temporarily left Maura to go speak to others in the room, alongside McFly bandmate Tom Fletcher, but ultimately went back to Maura’s side.

Maura headed home alone in a taxi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened after the kiss?

The source continued: “Around 2:30am, other friends and people gathered around the booth which didn’t seem to bother the pair, who seemed very comfortable together.”

The video of them seemingly sharing a kiss was taken around 3am. And now we have an insight as to what happened after.

It’s speculated that after they allegedly shared a “drunken kiss”, the pair left the venue separately.

“They were seen leaving the venue as part of a larger group, including Danny’s bandmate Tom. Maura then headed home alone in a taxi.”

Heartbreak for Georgia

The news comes after fans were left heartbroken for Danny’s wife of 11 years, Georgia.

Since the video was released, Georgia’s 2019 comments on their previous “sex-less marriage” have resurfaced.

And, days before the incident, Danny opened up on Rob Beckett’s Parenting Hell podcast, revealing he and his wife used to want more kids, but are now “done” with one. In the same chat, he also joked about “leaving” Georgia.

ED! has contacted Danny and Maura’s reps for comment.

