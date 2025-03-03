McFly star Danny Jones‘ wife Georgia made no mention of her husband in her new podcast episode, which was released today (March 3).

Georgia’s podcast release came hours after I’m A Celeb champ Danny was spotted sharing a “drunken kiss” with Maura Higgins at the BRITs.

Danny was at the BRITs with bandmate Tom Fletcher (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ ‘drunken kiss’

On Saturday night (March 1), the BRIT Awards ceremony was held at the 02 Arena in London.

However, it was the afterparty that’s grabbed attention over the past 24 hours.

Danny was seen appearing to share a quick, drunken kiss with his I’m A Celebrity campmate Maura Higgins, while standing in the foyer of the venue.

The video, which was reportedly taken at 3am, shows Danny and Maura chatting before the McFly star appears to lean in and pecks his jungle co-star. However, the video is grainy and blurry, so it’s difficult to accurately make out what happens.

“Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss,” a source alleged to The Sun.

“Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking and laughing for ages.”

Georgia’s podcast came out today (Credit: Mum’s the Word / YouTube)

Wife of Danny Jones makes no mention of husband following Maura Higgins kiss

Today saw Danny’s wife, Georgia, release the latest episode of her podcast, Mum’s the Word, which she hosts with Kelsey Parker.

However, those hoping for Georgia to address her husband’s alleged antics over the weekend will be disappointed.

In the episode posted to YouTube, Georgia makes zero mention of her husband.

Instead, she and Kelsey discussed the importance of being present and living in the moment. They also opened up about spending time with their children.

Georgia spoke about her son, Cooper, their recent house move, and even their flight to Australia – which was to see Danny in the jungle. However, she made no acknowledgment of her husband.

Georgia in tears

In another segment of the episode, Georgia grew emotional as Kelsey showered her with compliments.

“Thanks, aww Kels. Don’t because I’ll cry!” she said.

She then added: “Nah I’m alright, I’m not in an emotional vulnerable state today so we’re okay.”

“[Georgia’s] tired, but she’s a different tired,” Kelsey then added.

It’s unclear when this episode of the podcast was recorded. Will Georgia comment on Danny in the next episode, which should be released next week? It remains to be seen.

